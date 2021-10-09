Over 1,300 families came to campus for UW–Madison’s Family Weekend from Oct. 7 to 9. Students and their families played bag toss and oversize Jenga, walked on the field inside Camp Randall Stadium, met Bucky Badger, had a scavenger hunt and just generally had fun exploring campus.



1 Staff members hand out bags filled with welcome gifts as families check in for Family Weekend. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Members of the UW-Madison a cappella group Redefined perform during a Family Weekend event in Varsity Hall in Union South. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Student Elinor Picek and her mother Cherri Hill take part in a scavenger hunt. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Kaila Land, along with her mother and grandparents, take a photo on the motion W on the 50-yard line of Camp Randall Stadium. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Families enter Camp Randall Stadium for a chance to walk out on the playing field and take photos. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 UW Chancellor Rebecca Bland speaks to those attending Family Weekend at Varsity Hall in Union South. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Ben Kemp and Michael Melendez play a game of UW-themed bag toss. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Jack Meyer, along with his mother and grandparents, smile for the camera in a photo booth. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Eliiot Giffin, Sam Bradin and Sam Giffin play a game of oversized Jenga. Photo by: Bryce Richter