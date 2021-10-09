Photo gallery Family weekend fun
Over 1,300 families came to campus for UW–Madison’s Family Weekend from Oct. 7 to 9. Students and their families played bag toss and oversize Jenga, walked on the field inside Camp Randall Stadium, met Bucky Badger, had a scavenger hunt and just generally had fun exploring campus.
Staff members hand out bags filled with welcome gifts as families check in for Family Weekend.
Members of the UW-Madison a cappella group Redefined perform during a Family Weekend event in Varsity Hall in Union South.
Student Elinor Picek and her mother Cherri Hill take part in a scavenger hunt.
Kaila Land, along with her mother and grandparents, take a photo on the motion W on the 50-yard line of Camp Randall Stadium.
Families enter Camp Randall Stadium for a chance to walk out on the playing field and take photos.
UW Chancellor Rebecca Bland speaks to those attending Family Weekend at Varsity Hall in Union South.
Ben Kemp and Michael Melendez play a game of UW-themed bag toss.
Jack Meyer, along with his mother and grandparents, smile for the camera in a photo booth.
Eliiot Giffin, Sam Bradin and Sam Giffin play a game of oversized Jenga.
Madalyn Gasca and her mother Laura take part in a scavenger hunt.