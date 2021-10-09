 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Family weekend fun

October 9, 2021

Over 1,300 families came to campus for UW–Madison’s Family Weekend from Oct. 7 to 9. Students and their families played bag toss and oversize Jenga, walked on the field inside Camp Randall Stadium, met Bucky Badger, had a scavenger hunt and just generally had fun exploring campus.

Staff members hand out bags filled with welcome gifts as families check in for Family Weekend.

Staff members hand out bags filled with welcome gifts as families check in for Family Weekend. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Members of the UW-Madison a cappella group Redefined perform during a Family Weekend event in Varsity Hall in Union South.

Members of the UW-Madison a cappella group Redefined perform during a Family Weekend event in Varsity Hall in Union South. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Elinor Picek and her mother Cherri Hill take part in a scavenger hunt.

Student Elinor Picek and her mother Cherri Hill take part in a scavenger hunt. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Kaila Land, along with her mother and grandparents, take a photo on the motion W on the 50-yard line of Camp Randall Stadium.

Kaila Land, along with her mother and grandparents, take a photo on the motion W on the 50-yard line of Camp Randall Stadium. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Families enter Camp Randall Stadium for a chance to walk out on the playing field and take photos.

Families enter Camp Randall Stadium for a chance to walk out on the playing field and take photos. Photo by: Bryce Richter

UW Chancellor Rebecca Bland speaks to those attending Family Weekend at Varsity Hall in Union South.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Bland speaks to those attending Family Weekend at Varsity Hall in Union South. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Ben Kemp and Michael Melendez play a game of UW-themed bag toss.

Ben Kemp and Michael Melendez play a game of UW-themed bag toss. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Jack Meyer, along with his mother and grandparents, smile for the camera in a photo booth.

Jack Meyer, along with his mother and grandparents, smile for the camera in a photo booth. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Eliiot Giffin, Sam Bradin and Sam Giffin play a game of oversized Jenga.

Eliiot Giffin, Sam Bradin and Sam Giffin play a game of oversized Jenga. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Madalyn Gasca and her mother Laura take part in a scavenger hunt.

Madalyn Gasca and her mother Laura take part in a scavenger hunt. Photo by: Bryce Richter

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: Parent Program, recent sightings, student life