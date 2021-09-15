Photo gallery A club for everything, from art to chess to boxing
Students got a chance to learn about special-interest groups, activities and services offered by more than 400 registered student organizations on campus during the Student Organization Fair on Sept. 14 at the Kohl Center. Becoming a member of an RSO helps build lifelong friendships and enhances the academic experience.
Students attend the Student Organization Fair at the Kohl Center.
Christina Rivas, a senior, encourages a student to join the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.
Liz Khomenkov tell students about the Art Club.
Sydney Walters discusses the Art Club, which holds club meetings to work on personal artwork and collaborative projects, and hosts events such as club socials and open art-galleries.
Jeff Covington, a graduate student, plays chess with prospective Chess Club members.
Students flock to the Student Organization Fair at the Kohl Center.
Stephanie Brotherson, a junior, throws a paper airplane to win a prize from StudentPrint.