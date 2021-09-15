 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery A club for everything, from art to chess to boxing

September 15, 2021

Students got a chance to learn about special-interest groups, activities and services offered by more than 400 registered student organizations on campus during the Student Organization Fair on Sept. 14 at the Kohl Center. Becoming a member of an RSO helps build lifelong friendships and enhances the academic experience.

Students attend the Student Organization Fair at the Kohl Center.

Students attend the Student Organization Fair at the Kohl Center. Photo by Brian Huynh

Christina Rivas, a senior, encourages a student to join the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.

Christina Rivas, a senior, encourages a student to join the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers. Photo by Brian Huynh

Liz Khomenkov tell students about the Art Club.

Liz Khomenkov tell students about the Art Club. Photo by Brian Huynh

Sydney Walters discusses the Art Club, which holds club meetings to work on personal artwork and collaborative projects, and hosts events such as club socials and open art-galleries.

Sydney Walters discusses the Art Club, which holds club meetings to work on personal artwork and collaborative projects, and hosts events such as club socials and open art-galleries. Photo by Brian Huynh

The Student Organization Fair is an opportunity for students to learn about special-interest groups, activities and services offered by more than 400 registered student organizations on campus.

The Student Organization Fair is an opportunity for students to learn about special-interest groups, activities and services offered by more than 400 registered student organizations on campus. Photo by Brian Huynh

Jeff Covington, a graduate student, plays chess with prospective Chess Club members.

Jeff Covington, a graduate student, plays chess with prospective Chess Club members. Photo by Brian Huynh

Students flock to the Student Organization Fair at the Kohl Center.

Students flock to the Student Organization Fair at the Kohl Center. Photo by Brian Huynh

Stephanie Brotherson, a junior, throws a paper airplane to win a prize from StudentPrint.

Stephanie Brotherson, a junior, throws a paper airplane to win a prize from StudentPrint. Photo by Brian Huynh

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: recent sightings, student affairs, student life

You may also like…