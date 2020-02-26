Update on coronavirus and spring break travel

བོད་ཡིག Tibetan 中文 Chinese Español Hmoob नेपाली Nepali

The following message was sent from Chancellor Rebecca Blank to UW–Madison students, faculty and staff on Feb. 26.

To our students, faculty and staff,

I’m writing today to call your attention to the widening COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and its growing potential to disrupt international travel during UW–Madison’s Spring Break, March 14-22.

In recent weeks, the U.S. Department of State and the CDC have raised travel advisory levels and issued various alerts for several countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

If you are considering international travel this spring, UW–Madison University Health Services and international travel officials are encouraging you to monitor travel advisories due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Depending on your destination, you may have to reach difficult decisions to change or even cancel plans to ensure your own well-being and timely return to Madison.

In many countries, there may be new entry and exit control measures, and even quarantines implemented with very little notice during the coming weeks. These actions could severely impact your plans and/or delay your return home with personal cost.

Because this situation is likely to continue to rapidly change in the weeks ahead, we highly encourage you to check both U.S. Department of State and Centers for Disease Control websites to find updated guidance for your destination as well as for those countries you may plan to transit.

Updated campus information on coronavirus is available. For information and resources on international travel, safety, and security, visit the UW–Madison International Division’s website.

We encourage you to reach out to the following resources for assistance if you have any questions:

We will, of course, monitor coronavirus developments both at home and abroad and keep you up to date. Our thoughts are with students, faculty and staff who have ties to all of the regions affected by this situation.

Sincerely,

Chancellor Rebecca Blank