Employees at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at UW–Madison have remained busy running thousands of tests for COVID-19 in the state. On Thursday, a group called “Stay Home! Send Pizza!” sent pizza to the lab’s about 50 Communicable Disease Division employees, in gratitude. The money was raised in a GoFundMe fundraiser. It’s one of several charitable groups that are showing gratitude to health care workers and other essential employees who’ve continued to report to work through the COVID-19 crises.
Photo gallery How to show gratitude? With pizza!
Workers at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene show their gratitude for the free pizza delivery from "Stay Home! Send Pizza!" on Thursday.
Precautions were taken with the pizza delivery from Ian's Pizza.
Employees at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene take a break to enjoy pizza. The lab has conducted extensive testing for COVID-19, and employees have continued to report to work.
