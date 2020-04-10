Employees at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at UW–Madison have remained busy running thousands of tests for COVID-19 in the state. On Thursday, a group called “Stay Home! Send Pizza!” sent pizza to the lab’s about 50 Communicable Disease Division employees, in gratitude. The money was raised in a GoFundMe fundraiser. It’s one of several charitable groups that are showing gratitude to health care workers and other essential employees who’ve continued to report to work through the COVID-19 crises.