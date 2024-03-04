 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Howard Moore honored in return to Kohl Center

March 4, 2024

Former assistant basketball coach Howard Moore was honored on court before Saturday’s game against Illinois in his first return to the Kohl Center since a May 2019 accident that killed his wife and daughter and seriously injured him. At halftime, UW Athletics announced that newly constructed men’s basketball offices in the Kohl Center will be named the “Howard Moore Family Men’s Basketball Offices.”

A man in a wheelchair is at center court, acknowledging applause.

The crowd cheers as former Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore, in wheelchair, is recognized at center court during a tribute. Former player Rashard Griffith stands behind him. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A group of players stand and applaud a man in a wheelchair on a basketball court.

The players applaud Moore as he makes his way to center court for the ceremony. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People gather around a man in a wheelchair at center court, applauding for him.

Pictured left to right, former Wisconsin basketball star players Michael Finley, Tracy Webster, Rashard Griffith, Brian Kelley and Andy Kilbride applaud Moore, center. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A man hugs another man who's seated in a wheelchair.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard embraces Moore following the tribute. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Players wear white warm-up shirts with red lettering on the sidelines.

The players wore warm-up shirts honoring Moore. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A coach wearing a suit and tie crouches on the sidelines.

Gard wears a tie with the phrase “Do Moore, Be Moore, 4 Moore” in honor of Moore. Photo by: Jeff Miller

