Former assistant basketball coach Howard Moore was honored on court before Saturday’s game against Illinois in his first return to the Kohl Center since a May 2019 accident that killed his wife and daughter and seriously injured him. At halftime, UW Athletics announced that newly constructed men’s basketball offices in the Kohl Center will be named the “Howard Moore Family Men’s Basketball Offices.”



1 The crowd cheers as former Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore, in wheelchair, is recognized at center court during a tribute. Former player Rashard Griffith stands behind him. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 The players applaud Moore as he makes his way to center court for the ceremony. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Pictured left to right, former Wisconsin basketball star players Michael Finley, Tracy Webster, Rashard Griffith, Brian Kelley and Andy Kilbride applaud Moore, center. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard embraces Moore following the tribute. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 The players wore warm-up shirts honoring Moore. Photo by: Jeff Miller

6 Gard wears a tie with the phrase “Do Moore, Be Moore, 4 Moore” in honor of Moore. Photo by: Jeff Miller