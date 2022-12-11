Photo gallery Field House rocks again, but volleyball season ends
It was another rollicking weekend at the Field House, as a full house of fans cheered on the Badgers volleyball team in the NCAA tournament. The defending national champions defeated Penn State 3-2 on Thursday to make the Elite 8 for the fifth consecutive year but then lost to Pitt 3-2 on Saturday, ending their season with a 28-4 record.
Fans turn on their phone flashlights to add to the atmosphere during lineup announcements before the game against Pitt.
Sarah Franklin (#13) spikes the ball on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore delivered her sixth season and 18th career double-double with 15 kills and 11 digs.
Freshman Gulce Guctekin (#21) digs the ball against Pitt. She her earned her second career double-double during the match.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Political Science Professor Joshua Foa Dienstag (right), cheer on the Badgers.
Danielle Hart (#18) and Julia Orzol (#22) go up for a block. Both players delivered double-digit kills.
Fans in the AreaRED student section cheer as the Wisconsin Badgers play against Pitt.
Liz Gregorski (#4) and Gabby McCaa (#4) celebrate after scoring a point.
Fans celebrate after the Badgers score a point on Saturday at the Field House.
Devyn Robinson (#10) spikes the ball as Pitt players try to block it.
The Badgers celebrate after scoring a point in the fourth set on Saturday.
Head coach Kelly Sheffield (middle) talks to the team during a timeout.
Fans cheer their support for the Badgers as the match ended.
The team pulled together in an on-court huddle after a season-ending loss on Saturday.
Fans sing Varsity with the Badger volleyball team for the last time this season after the match.
Head coach Kelly Sheffield (left) hugs senior players Shanel Bramschreiber (#5) and Danielle Hart (#18) after the loss to Pitt.
The Wisconsin volleyball team celebrates after winning the match 3-2 against Penn State in the Sweet Sixteen.
Gulce Guctekin (#21) dives for the ball in the match against Penn State on Thursday.
Fans cheer after Wisconsin wins the first set of the match against Penn State.
The crowd cheers after Wisconsin scores a point.
