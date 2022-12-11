 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Field House rocks again, but volleyball season ends

December 11, 2022

It was another rollicking weekend at the Field House, as a full house of fans cheered on the Badgers volleyball team in the NCAA tournament. The defending national champions defeated Penn State 3-2 on Thursday to make the Elite 8 for the fifth consecutive year but then lost to Pitt 3-2 on Saturday, ending their season with a 28-4 record.

Fans turn on their phone flashlights to add to the atmosphere during lineup announcements before the game against Pitt. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Sarah Franklin (#13) spikes the ball on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore delivered her sixth season and 18th career double-double with 15 kills and 11 digs. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Freshman Gulce Guctekin (#21) digs the ball against Pitt. She her earned her second career double-double during the match. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Political Science Professor Joshua Foa Dienstag (right), cheer on the Badgers. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Danielle Hart (#18) and Julia Orzol (#22) go up for a block. Both players delivered double-digit kills. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Fans in the AreaRED student section cheer as the Wisconsin Badgers play against Pitt. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Liz Gregorski (#4) and Gabby McCaa (#4) celebrate after scoring a point. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Fans celebrate after the Badgers score a point on Saturday at the Field House. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Devyn Robinson (#10) spikes the ball as Pitt players try to block it. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

The Badgers celebrate after scoring a point in the fourth set on Saturday. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Head coach Kelly Sheffield (middle) talks to the team during a timeout. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Fans cheer their support for the Badgers as the match ended. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

The team pulled together in an on-court huddle after a season-ending loss on Saturday. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Fans sing Varsity with the Badger volleyball team for the last time this season after the match. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Head coach Kelly Sheffield (left) hugs senior players Shanel Bramschreiber (#5) and Danielle Hart (#18) after the loss to Pitt. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

The Wisconsin volleyball team celebrates after winning the match 3-2 against Penn State in the Sweet Sixteen. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Gulce Guctekin (#21) dives for the ball in the match against Penn State on Thursday. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Fans cheer after Wisconsin wins the first set of the match against Penn State. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

The crowd cheers after Wisconsin scores a point. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

