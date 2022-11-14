 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Honoring veterans at the Brew City Battle

November 14, 2022

UW–Madison’s student veterans were honored with a flag ceremony during the “Brew City Battle” at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The doubleheader event, known as Brew City Battle, is the first time that the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium has been transformed from baseball diamond into a unique basketball venue. The Badgers men’s basketball team defeated the Stanford Cardinal 60-50; while the women’s team lost to the Kansas State Wildcats 77-63. The event had an announced attendance of 17,927 and included a combination of University of Wisconsin traditions, like “Jump Around,” and Milwaukee Brewers traditions, like the sausage mascot race.

 

Men play basketball on a court set up on a grass baseball field.

Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) shoots as the men's basketball team plays the Stanford Cardinal. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A group of men hold an American flag.

A group of UW–Madison student veterans practice for the flag ceremony before the game. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

UW–Madison student veterans unfurl a court-size American flag before the start of the men's basketball game.

UW–Madison student veterans unfurl a court-size American flag before the start of the men's basketball game. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

People clad in red shake hands with several people dressed up in sausage costumes.

A group of UW–Madison student veterans and Badger fans meet the Brewers’ famous racing sausages mascots. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A group of people clad in red kneel on a grass surface and have their photo taken.

A group of UW–Madison student veterans pose for a photo during halftime of the women’s basketball game. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Members of UW–Madison’s ROTC hold flags for the national anthem before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Members of UW–Madison’s ROTC hold flags for the national anthem before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman in a white uniform dribble past a woman in the blue uniform.

Wisconsin’s Avery LaBarbera (12) dribbles past Kansas State’s Serena Sundell (4). Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A group of cheerleaders stand on the court, raise their arms and shout.

Members of the Wisconsin Spirit Squad led the crowd of more than 17,000 in cheers. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

People in stands stand, wave their arms and shout. A Wisconsin basketball player stands in the foreground.

Wisconsin fans cheer on the men's basketball team. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Bucky Badgers stands with dozens of fans in the stands.

Bucky Badger and, at right, Dean of Students Christina Olstad pose with Badger fans in the student section. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

From left to right, Wisconsin men’s basketball coaches Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Sharif Chambliss link arms and sing “Varsity” after the Wisconsin Badgers’ 60-50 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

From left to right, Wisconsin men’s basketball coaches Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Sharif Chambliss link arms and sing “Varsity” after the Wisconsin Badgers’ 60-50 win over the Stanford Cardinal. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man in a white Wisconsin basketball uniform holds onto the rim after dunking.

Wisconsin’s Carter Gilmore (14) dunks the ball late in the second half. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man with multiple shirts smiles into his cell phone camera.

A triple-branded Wisconsin fan shows off his Badgers, Brewers, and Packers sports allegiance while taking a selfie before the Brew City Battle. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

