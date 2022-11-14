UW–Madison’s student veterans were honored with a flag ceremony during the “Brew City Battle” at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The doubleheader event, known as Brew City Battle, is the first time that the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium has been transformed from baseball diamond into a unique basketball venue. The Badgers men’s basketball team defeated the Stanford Cardinal 60-50; while the women’s team lost to the Kansas State Wildcats 77-63. The event had an announced attendance of 17,927 and included a combination of University of Wisconsin traditions, like “Jump Around,” and Milwaukee Brewers traditions, like the sausage mascot race.



1 Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) shoots as the men's basketball team plays the Stanford Cardinal. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



2 A group of UW–Madison student veterans practice for the flag ceremony before the game. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 UW–Madison student veterans unfurl a court-size American flag before the start of the men's basketball game. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 A group of UW–Madison student veterans and Badger fans meet the Brewers’ famous racing sausages mascots. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 A group of UW–Madison student veterans pose for a photo during halftime of the women’s basketball game. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



6 Members of UW–Madison’s ROTC hold flags for the national anthem before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Wisconsin’s Avery LaBarbera (12) dribbles past Kansas State’s Serena Sundell (4). Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



8 Members of the Wisconsin Spirit Squad led the crowd of more than 17,000 in cheers. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



9 Wisconsin fans cheer on the men's basketball team. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



10 Bucky Badger and, at right, Dean of Students Christina Olstad pose with Badger fans in the student section. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



11 From left to right, Wisconsin men’s basketball coaches Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Sharif Chambliss link arms and sing “Varsity” after the Wisconsin Badgers’ 60-50 win over the Stanford Cardinal. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



12 Wisconsin’s Carter Gilmore (14) dunks the ball late in the second half. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram