Photo gallery Honoring veterans at the Brew City Battle
UW–Madison’s student veterans were honored with a flag ceremony during the “Brew City Battle” at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The doubleheader event, known as Brew City Battle, is the first time that the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium has been transformed from baseball diamond into a unique basketball venue. The Badgers men’s basketball team defeated the Stanford Cardinal 60-50; while the women’s team lost to the Kansas State Wildcats 77-63. The event had an announced attendance of 17,927 and included a combination of University of Wisconsin traditions, like “Jump Around,” and Milwaukee Brewers traditions, like the sausage mascot race.
Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) shoots as the men's basketball team plays the Stanford Cardinal.
A group of UW–Madison student veterans practice for the flag ceremony before the game.
UW–Madison student veterans unfurl a court-size American flag before the start of the men's basketball game.
A group of UW–Madison student veterans and Badger fans meet the Brewers’ famous racing sausages mascots.
A group of UW–Madison student veterans pose for a photo during halftime of the women’s basketball game.
Members of UW–Madison’s ROTC hold flags for the national anthem before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats.
Wisconsin’s Avery LaBarbera (12) dribbles past Kansas State’s Serena Sundell (4).
Members of the Wisconsin Spirit Squad led the crowd of more than 17,000 in cheers.
Wisconsin fans cheer on the men's basketball team.
Bucky Badger and, at right, Dean of Students Christina Olstad pose with Badger fans in the student section.
From left to right, Wisconsin men’s basketball coaches Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Sharif Chambliss link arms and sing “Varsity” after the Wisconsin Badgers’ 60-50 win over the Stanford Cardinal.
Wisconsin’s Carter Gilmore (14) dunks the ball late in the second half.
A triple-branded Wisconsin fan shows off his Badgers, Brewers, and Packers sports allegiance while taking a selfie before the Brew City Battle.
