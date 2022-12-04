The Field House was filled with a familiar energy this weekend, as the Badgers volleyball team started the NCAA tournament with two decisive wins. More excitement is ahead, as the No. 1-seed Badgers take on Penn State on Thursday, with the winner on Saturday playing the winner of the Pittsburgh-Florida match for the right to go to the Final Four. The Badgers are defending national champions.



1 Danielle Hart (#18) waves to the crowd during the lineup announcement before the match against Quinnipiac on Friday evening. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



2 Fans cheer on the Badgers, the defending national champions. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 Gulce Guctekin (#21), Julia Orzol (#22), Sarah Franklin (#13), Izzy Ashburn (#11), and Danielle Hart (#18) celebrate a point againsts Quinnipiac. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 The Badger band cheers the team gleefully. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 Gulce Guctenkin (#21) dives for the ball. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



6 The Area Red student section cheers on the team. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Izzy Ashburn (#11) sets the ball against Quinnipiac. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



8 Jade Demps (#15) spikes the ball against Quinnipiac. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



9 Head Coach Kelly Sheffield talks to the team during a timeout against Quinnipiac. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



10 The Badgers run onto the court after winning the match against Quinnipiac on Friday. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



11 Devyn Robinson (#10) shakes hands with young fans as the Badgers volleyball team takes to the court for the match against TCU on Saturday. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



12 MJ Hammill (#6) serves against TCU. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



13 Head Coach Kelly Sheffield cheers on the team. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



14 Liz Gregorski (#4) and Gabby McCaa (#7) do a scripted cheer after a point won against TCU. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



15 Anna Smrek (#14) and her teammates cheer after scoring a point against TCU. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



16 Izzy Ashburn (#11) sets the ball in the match against TCU. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



17 The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team sings “Varsity” after winning 3-0 against TCU. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



18 Gabby McCaa (#7) poses for a photo with some young fans after the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team played against TCU in the TCU match. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



19 Head coach Kelly Sheffield waves to fans before walking down into the locker room. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



20 MJ Hammill (#6) talks to a young fan after the TCU match. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram