The Field House was filled with a familiar energy this weekend, as the Badgers volleyball team started the NCAA tournament with two decisive wins. More excitement is ahead, as the No. 1-seed Badgers take on Penn State on Thursday, with the winner on Saturday playing the winner of the Pittsburgh-Florida match for the right to go to the Final Four. The Badgers are defending national champions.
Danielle Hart (#18) waves to the crowd during the lineup announcement before the match against Quinnipiac on Friday evening.
Fans cheer on the Badgers, the defending national champions.
Gulce Guctekin (#21), Julia Orzol (#22), Sarah Franklin (#13), Izzy Ashburn (#11), and Danielle Hart (#18) celebrate a point againsts Quinnipiac.
The Badger band cheers the team gleefully.
Gulce Guctenkin (#21) dives for the ball.
The Area Red student section cheers on the team.
Izzy Ashburn (#11) sets the ball against Quinnipiac.
Jade Demps (#15) spikes the ball against Quinnipiac.
Head Coach Kelly Sheffield talks to the team during a timeout against Quinnipiac.
The Badgers run onto the court after winning the match against Quinnipiac on Friday.
Devyn Robinson (#10) shakes hands with young fans as the Badgers volleyball team takes to the court for the match against TCU on Saturday.
MJ Hammill (#6) serves against TCU.
Head Coach Kelly Sheffield cheers on the team.
Liz Gregorski (#4) and Gabby McCaa (#7) do a scripted cheer after a point won against TCU.
Anna Smrek (#14) and her teammates cheer after scoring a point against TCU.
Izzy Ashburn (#11) sets the ball in the match against TCU.
The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team sings “Varsity” after winning 3-0 against TCU.
Gabby McCaa (#7) poses for a photo with some young fans after the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team played against TCU in the TCU match.
Head coach Kelly Sheffield waves to fans before walking down into the locker room.
MJ Hammill (#6) talks to a young fan after the TCU match.
Jade Demps (#15) greets a young fan after the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team won a match against TCU.
