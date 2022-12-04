 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Field House heats up as Badgers roll into tournament

December 4, 2022

The Field House was filled with a familiar energy this weekend, as the Badgers volleyball team started the NCAA tournament with two decisive wins. More excitement is ahead, as the No. 1-seed Badgers take on Penn State on Thursday, with the winner on Saturday playing the winner of the Pittsburgh-Florida match for the right to go to the Final Four. The Badgers are defending national champions.

A player smiles and holds up her arms triumphantly as she jogs onto the court.

Danielle Hart (#18) waves to the crowd during the lineup announcement before the match against Quinnipiac on Friday evening. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Fans in the stands.

Fans cheer on the Badgers, the defending national champions. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Uniformed volleyball players gather on the court and slap hands.

Gulce Guctekin (#21), Julia Orzol (#22), Sarah Franklin (#13), Izzy Ashburn (#11), and Danielle Hart (#18) celebrate a point againsts Quinnipiac. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Badgers band members wearing red uniforms shake their fists and shout, while holding instruments.

The Badger band cheers the team gleefully. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A player dives to hit the ball.

Gulce Guctenkin (#21) dives for the ball. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Young people wearing red Wisconsin sweatshirts stand and cheer in the stands.

The Area Red student section cheers on the team. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A volleyball player hits the ball as she jumps high.

Izzy Ashburn (#11) sets the ball against Quinnipiac. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A volleyball player reaches up an arm to spike the ball just over the net.

Jade Demps (#15) spikes the ball against Quinnipiac. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

The volleyball team huddles and listens to the coach, who talks and gesticulates.

Head Coach Kelly Sheffield talks to the team during a timeout against Quinnipiac. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Uniformed volleyball players run jubilantly onto a court and hug, as fans cheer.

The Badgers run onto the court after winning the match against Quinnipiac on Friday. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A uniformed volleyball player high fives a bunch of kids.

Devyn Robinson (#10) shakes hands with young fans as the Badgers volleyball team takes to the court for the match against TCU on Saturday. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

MJ Hammill (#6) serves against TCU.

MJ Hammill (#6) serves against TCU. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Head Coach Kelly Sheffield cheers on the team.

Head Coach Kelly Sheffield cheers on the team. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Volleyball players dance and mime on the sideline.

Liz Gregorski (#4) and Gabby McCaa (#7) do a scripted cheer after a point won against TCU. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Volleyball players huddle up on the court, one of them shouting encouragement.

Anna Smrek (#14) and her teammates cheer after scoring a point against TCU. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A volleyball player stretches her arms out to strike the ball.

Izzy Ashburn (#11) sets the ball in the match against TCU. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

The team lines up on the court, arms around each other, singing.

The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team sings “Varsity” after winning 3-0 against TCU. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Gabby McCaa (#7) poses for a photo with some young fans after the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team played against TCU in the TCU match.

Gabby McCaa (#7) poses for a photo with some young fans after the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team played against TCU in the TCU match. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Head coach Kelly Sheffield waves to fans before walking down into the locker room.

Head coach Kelly Sheffield waves to fans before walking down into the locker room. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

MJ Hammill (#6) talks to a young fan after the TCU match.

MJ Hammill (#6) talks to a young fan after the TCU match. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Jade Demps (#15) greets a young fan after the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team won a match against TCU.

Jade Demps (#15) greets a young fan after the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team won a match against TCU. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

