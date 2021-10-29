Photo gallery Homecoming swings into high gear
Campus came alive Friday night with Homecoming activities.
Spectators lined State Street to enjoy the Homecoming parade, back after a year’s hiatus during the pandemic. The annual parade is one of many Homecoming week activities co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) and the Wisconsin Union.
Meanwhile, at Memorial Union, students stepped, strolled and performed at Shannon Hall as part of the Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show to the delight of the crowd. The event was hosted in partnership with the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) and the Multicultural Greek Council. All proceeds from the event helped to raise money for the Divine Nine Garden Plaza.
Head over Wheels rolls down State Street the Homecoming parade.
The UW Marching Band wows spectators on State Street.
Members of the Wisconsin Water Ski and Wakeboard Team greet the crowd during the parade.
Members of the Spirit Squad dance down State Street during the Homecoming parade.
Lily Keller, second from left, is bursting with excitement to meet Bucky.
Noah Williams with Engineering Expo, dressed as a Star Wars Clone Trooper, hands out candy to a spectator.
Everyone joined in the singing of Varsity.
Members of the Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority perform.
Members of the Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority perform.
Members of the Chi Sigma Tau National Fraternity perform.
Members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority perform.
Members of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity gather on stage for a group photo following the Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show.
