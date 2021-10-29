Campus came alive Friday night with Homecoming activities.

Spectators lined State Street to enjoy the Homecoming parade, back after a year’s hiatus during the pandemic. The annual parade is one of many Homecoming week activities co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) and the Wisconsin Union.

Meanwhile, at Memorial Union, students stepped, strolled and performed at Shannon Hall as part of the Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show to the delight of the crowd. The event was hosted in partnership with the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) and the Multicultural Greek Council. All proceeds from the event helped to raise money for the Divine Nine Garden Plaza.