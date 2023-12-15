The Badger volleyball team lost to Texas 3-1 in the national semifinals of the NCAA tournament Thursday, ending a season filled with triumphs and teamwork. “There’s a lot to celebrate, there’s a lot to be proud of,” Head Coach Kelly Sheffield said after the game. Senior MJ Hammill said: “I feel like the luckiest girl that I’ve gotten to surround myself with these people for the past four years. You know, not the way we wanted to end it, but (we) gave it everything that we had.”