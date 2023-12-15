Photo gallery Heads held high after semifinal loss
The Badger volleyball team lost to Texas 3-1 in the national semifinals of the NCAA tournament Thursday, ending a season filled with triumphs and teamwork. “There’s a lot to celebrate, there’s a lot to be proud of,” Head Coach Kelly Sheffield said after the game. Senior MJ Hammill said: “I feel like the luckiest girl that I’ve gotten to surround myself with these people for the past four years. You know, not the way we wanted to end it, but (we) gave it everything that we had.”
Before the game, Badger fans cheer and dance with the band at the Badger Pep Rally at Top Shelf Sports Lounge.
Coach Kelly Sheffield hugs his daughter Reagan Sheffield as he walks down the blue carpet to enter the Amalie Arena as Badger fans cheer before the game.
The Badgers huddle during a timeout.
Badger fans cheer on their team, which won the second set after losing the first.
Sarah Franklin (#13) spikes the ball.
A total of 19,598 fans packed into the Amalie Arena for the semifinal game.
Izzy Ashburn (#11) dives for the ball.
Anna Smrek (#14) and Caroline Crawford (#9) block a spike.
Sarah Franklin (#13) and Gulce Guctekin (#21) celebrate a kill.
The team huddles after losing the match against Texas.