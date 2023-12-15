 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Heads held high after semifinal loss

December 15, 2023

The Badger volleyball team lost to Texas 3-1 in the national semifinals of the NCAA tournament Thursday, ending a season filled with triumphs and teamwork. “There’s a lot to celebrate, there’s a lot to be proud of,” Head Coach Kelly Sheffield said after the game. Senior MJ Hammill said: “I feel like the luckiest girl that I’ve gotten to surround myself with these people for the past four years. You know, not the way we wanted to end it, but (we) gave it everything that we had.”

People wearing red cheer and dance.

Before the game, Badger fans cheer and dance with the band at the Badger Pep Rally at Top Shelf Sports Lounge. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man hugs a young girl.

Coach Kelly Sheffield hugs his daughter Reagan Sheffield as he walks down the blue carpet to enter the Amalie Arena as Badger fans cheer before the game. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

The Badgers huddle during a timeout.

The Badgers huddle during a timeout. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Fans in the stands cheer.

Badger fans cheer on their team, which won the second set after losing the first. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman smashes the ball as she jumps high.

Sarah Franklin (#13) spikes the ball. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A long shot of the court.

A total of 19,598 fans packed into the Amalie Arena for the semifinal game. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman dives for the ball.

Izzy Ashburn (#11) dives for the ball. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Two players jump in the air, arms raised, and block the ball.

Anna Smrek (#14) and Caroline Crawford (#9) block a spike. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Two women high five.

Sarah Franklin (#13) and Gulce Guctekin (#21) celebrate a kill. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Players gather in a huddle to discuss strategy.

The team huddles after losing the match against Texas. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

