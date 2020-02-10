More than 50 students kicked off Black History Month at an event called “An Afrofuturistic Affair,” at the Pyle Center’s Alumni Lounge at the University of Wisconsin–Madison on Friday, Feb. 7. The evening included dinner, music and a photo booth and was co-sponsored by the UW–Madison Black Cultural Center, UW–Madison’s Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement and the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Afrofuturism, the theme of Black History Month on campus, is the (re)imagining of the future for Black people through various mediums such as the arts, media, and literature.



1 From left to right, Isaiah Gordon, Jocelyn Orozco, Dianna Murray, and Jaylah Batemon pose for a photo at the selfie circle. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Kayana Adams, left, and Keeve Zamora dance at the event. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Karinton Deville and Dedrick Johnson dance. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Ashwakh Abdalla, left, and Safa Eltgani pose for a photo. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 Maryam Muhammad, center, dances during An Afrofuturistic Affair. Photo by: Jeff Miller

6 The theme of Black History Month is Afrofuturism, and a slate of events are planned. Photo by: Jeff Miller

7 An Afrofuturistic Affair was co-sponsored by the UW-Madison Black Cultural Center, UW-Madison's Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement and the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Photo by: Jeff Miller