Photo gallery ‘Afrofuturism’ comes to campus

February 10, 2020

More than 50 students kicked off Black History Month at an event called “An Afrofuturistic Affair,” at the Pyle Center’s Alumni Lounge at the University of Wisconsin–Madison on Friday, Feb. 7. The evening included dinner, music and a photo booth and was co-sponsored by the UW–Madison Black Cultural Center, UW–Madison’s Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement and the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Afrofuturism, the theme of Black History Month on campus, is the (re)imagining of the future for Black people through various mediums such as the arts, media, and literature.

Four people smile for the camera.

From left to right, Isaiah Gordon, Jocelyn Orozco, Dianna Murray, and Jaylah Batemon pose for a photo at the selfie circle. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two students dance on the dance floor.

Kayana Adams, left, and Keeve Zamora dance at the event. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two people dance on a dance floor.

Karinton Deville and Dedrick Johnson dance. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two women stand close together and smile for the camera.

Ashwakh Abdalla, left, and Safa Eltgani pose for a photo. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A woman dances in purple light.

Maryam Muhammad, center, dances during An Afrofuturistic Affair. Photo by: Jeff Miller

The theme of Black History Month is Afrofuturism, and a slate of events are planned.

The theme of Black History Month is Afrofuturism, and a slate of events are planned. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Students dine while they listen to a speaker.

An Afrofuturistic Affair was co-sponsored by the UW-Madison Black Cultural Center, UW-Madison's Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement and the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Tags: diversity, recent sightings, student life

