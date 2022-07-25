What do you get when you combine the wonderment of childhood with the experience of a lifetime? Magic, and that’s what Grandparents University is all about.

For the first time since the pandemic began, grandparents and their grandchildren came together on the UW–Madison campus this summer for two days of fun, adventure and learning in the program sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Each family chooses an academic discipline to focus on, with UW faculty and staff leading the way.

As one grandparent put it, they could see their grandchildren’s eyes light up with curiosity and surprise as they shared generational insights and learned together.

“Nobody listens to the grandkids with more intensity than their grandparents,” said Tom Zinnen, a state extension specialist with the Extension who was an instructor in the biotechnology lab.