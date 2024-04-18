The University of Wisconsin–Madison touches many aspects of life in Wisconsin and beyond, from nurturing sustainable agriculture to advancing cancer research to unlocking the secrets of the cosmos. On Wednesday, April 17, the breadth and depth of the university’s impact took center stage at the Wisconsin State Capitol during UW–Madison Day.

The annual event sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association brought alumni, students, and faculty together to converse with members of the public, as well as lawmakers and their staff. The day included meetings with state legislators, graduate student research project presentations, flash talks by UW–Madison faculty experts, a panel discussion focused on the growth of data science and the future of artificial intelligence, and lunchtime remarks from Vice Chancellor for University Relations Charles Hoslet, who highlighted the university’s positive statewide impact and economic effect.

“For every dollar the state invests in our university, we generate $26.73 for the state,” noted Hoslet. “The bottom line is this: UW–Madison is committed to Wisconsin, and this partnership is mutually beneficial.”

The day highlighted UW–Madison’s ongoing pursuit of innovation for the public good, driven by the Wisconsin Idea.