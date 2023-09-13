Looking to find your community, UW students? The Fall Student Organization Fair at the Kohl Center on Sept. 12 and 13 featured clubs for every interest. The two-day fair is an opportunity for students to learn about special-interest groups, activities and services offered by more than 400 represented student organizations on campus. Also, check out this Instagram reel of the activities.



1 Aaron Li (left) from the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) shows Swarnav Mukhopadhyay a piece of armor. The SCA is a living history organization dedicated to the re-creation of the culture of the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



2 Oscar Li plays a game of riichi mahjong at the booth of the Wisconsin Riichi Mahjong Club. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 The Riichi Mahjong Club aims to provide a space for people to play this traditional Japanese game and spread Japanese culture. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 Kenaf Sarlioglu, a first-year biomedical engineering major, talks with Meriah Abendroth from StudentPrint. StudentPrint is student-driven print shop that prints print high quality fliers, buttons, t-shirts, posters, and more. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 A group of students plan out their route while looking through maps of student organizations present during the Fall Student Organization Fair at the Kohl Center. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



6 A student talks to a member of The Vault: Business Behind Fashion. The Vault explores the overlap of marketing, communication, and design behind the fashion industry. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Henry Moore, the Daily Cardinal’s Graphics Editor, shows second-year students Sofia Borden and Molly Warholic the graphics page of the latest newspaper issue. The Daily Cardinal is the oldest student newspaper on campus, providing online news coverage daily and producing a printed newspaper biweekly. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



8 Students walk through the Kohl Concourse to talk to organizations during the Fall Student Organization Fair. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



9 Libby Barthes from Iceberg Improv celebrates as a student signs an interest list for the club, which is a long-form improv group that does 10-15 minute improv scenes based on a suggestion. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



10 James Hosobe, a second-year master’s student in the School of Pharmacy, takes a selfie with Bucky Badger. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



11 A student plays a game at the Super Mario Smash Bros. Club table. Super Mario Smash Bros. Club is a group dedicated to playing all games from the Super Smash Bros. series, from Melee to Ultimate. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



12 Students talk to members of Animal Advocacy UW-Madison. The group aims to help students identify the best ways of helping animals through education and facilitating connections with professionals both in the animal advocacy space and in the alternative proteins industry. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



13 Students check out the booths for organizations set up outside of the Kohl Center during the Fall Student Organization Fair. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



14 Members of the Roundnet Club Jon Starfieldt and Wyatt Ystesund talk to prospective club members. Roundnet Club is a group based on the game of roundnet, more commonly known as Spikeball. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



15 Hadi Khader (left), a first-year master’s student, talks to Alex Webb at the Mock Trial booth. Mock Trial aims to provide members with the opportunity to practice public speaking skills and learn about the legal system through analyzing case materials, crafting legal arguments, and competing against other universities. Webb says that the UW Mock Trial team is hoping to make it to Nationals for the third time in a row this year Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



16 A student talks to Margaret Mueller from the Mock Trial booth. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram