Photo gallery Campus blossoms

April 21, 2023

Warming temperatures last week brought campus to its full spring glory, as flowers bloomed and the lawns and docks filled with students talking and playing games. Since then, a cool and rainy spell has sent more people indoors, but the promise of warmer days lies ahead.

A crowd of people sit and stand on a pier over a lake.

The warming temperatures brought plenty of people out onto Goodspeed Family Pier to soak in the spring sunshine. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Students stand around a small trampoline that's the center of the spikeball game.

Students play spikeball on the front lawn of Gordon Dining and Event Center. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Students play volleyball on the Witte sand court next to the Kohl Center.

Students play volleyball on the Witte sand court next to the Kohl Center. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A student passes the ball while playing volleyball on the Witte sand court.

A student passes the ball while playing volleyball on the Witte sand court. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Two men hold a woman in the air by her feet - she raises her arms.

Members of the Spirit Squad, including Sangsuri Moua (top), Kent Jorgenson (left), and Max Meyer (right) practice stunts in front of Gordon Dining and Event Center. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A bird sits on a tree branch with small green leaf buds.

A female house sparrow enjoys the warm weather and tree buds. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Some white flowers decorate small trees in front of the pillars of Memorial Union.

Flowers blossom on the trees in front of Memorial Union. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

People sitting on a pier over a lake are silhoutted by a sunset.

As the temperatures warm, students flock to Goodspeed Family Pier to watch the sun set over Lake Mendota. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Tags: recent sightings, student life

