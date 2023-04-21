Warming temperatures last week brought campus to its full spring glory, as flowers bloomed and the lawns and docks filled with students talking and playing games. Since then, a cool and rainy spell has sent more people indoors, but the promise of warmer days lies ahead.



1 The warming temperatures brought plenty of people out onto Goodspeed Family Pier to soak in the spring sunshine. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



2 Students play spikeball on the front lawn of Gordon Dining and Event Center. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 Students play volleyball on the Witte sand court next to the Kohl Center. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 A student passes the ball while playing volleyball on the Witte sand court. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 Members of the Spirit Squad, including Sangsuri Moua (top), Kent Jorgenson (left), and Max Meyer (right) practice stunts in front of Gordon Dining and Event Center. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



6 A female house sparrow enjoys the warm weather and tree buds. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Flowers blossom on the trees in front of Memorial Union. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram