Photo gallery Campus blossoms
Warming temperatures last week brought campus to its full spring glory, as flowers bloomed and the lawns and docks filled with students talking and playing games. Since then, a cool and rainy spell has sent more people indoors, but the promise of warmer days lies ahead.
The warming temperatures brought plenty of people out onto Goodspeed Family Pier to soak in the spring sunshine.
Students play spikeball on the front lawn of Gordon Dining and Event Center.
Students play volleyball on the Witte sand court next to the Kohl Center.
A student passes the ball while playing volleyball on the Witte sand court.
Members of the Spirit Squad, including Sangsuri Moua (top), Kent Jorgenson (left), and Max Meyer (right) practice stunts in front of Gordon Dining and Event Center.
A female house sparrow enjoys the warm weather and tree buds.
Flowers blossom on the trees in front of Memorial Union.
As the temperatures warm, students flock to Goodspeed Family Pier to watch the sun set over Lake Mendota.
