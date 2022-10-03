Photo gallery A night of reckoning for students
Students explored many aspects of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s past during Student Night at the Public History Project on Sept. 29 at the Chazen Museum of Art. The event was an opportunity for them to see and discuss Sifting & Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance, a new campus exhibit that highlights stories of bigotry, exclusion, resistance and resilience at UW–Madison — through its history to present day. Several First Wave artists performed spoken-word poetry, and snacks were served.
Taylor Bailey (left), who began working on the Public History Project as a graduate student and became its assistant director after receiving her master’s degree in Afro-American studies in May 2022, and Kacie Lucchini Butcher (right), director of the Public History Project, address the students before performances from First Wave.
Grace Ruo, First Wave Scholar, performs spoken word during Student Night.
Naya Frazier, First Wave Scholar, performs spoken word as the crowd listens.
Azura Tyabji, First Wave Scholar, performs spoken word.
A student writes their answer to the question, “Do you call yourself a Badger? Why or why not?”
Students wrote out answers to the question “Do you call yourself a Badger? Why or why not?” and posted them for others to view.
The exhibit uncovers and gives voice to those who experienced and challenged bigotry and exclusion.
Students were intrigued by the exhibit's archival materials, photographs and oral histories, which illuminate unseen and under-recognized histories. The exhibit will run through Dec. 23 at the Chazen Museum of Art.
The exhibit covers all aspects of campus life, from Greek life to athletics to housing to academics.
The exhibit also told the stories of "The Firsts," including Geraldine Harvey, who earned a master’s degree in education from UW–Madison in 1950, becoming the first known Native American graduate of the university.
The exhibition tells the stories of marginalized students at UW–Madison who have confronted classroom spaces where they and their communities were the topics of study and debate.
Students discuss what they've seen and enjoy snacks during Student Night at UW-Madison Public History Project exhibition ‘Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance."