Photo gallery A night of reckoning for students

October 3, 2022

Students explored many aspects of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s past during Student Night at the Public History Project on Sept. 29 at the Chazen Museum of Art. The event was an opportunity for them to see and discuss Sifting & Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance, a new campus exhibit that highlights stories of bigotry, exclusion, resistance and resilience at UW–Madison — through its history to present day. Several First Wave artists performed spoken-word poetry, and snacks were served.

Two women stand in a museum, with a window in the background.

Taylor Bailey (left), who began working on the Public History Project as a graduate student and became its assistant director after receiving her master’s degree in Afro-American studies in May 2022, and Kacie Lucchini Butcher (right), director of the Public History Project, address the students before performances from First Wave. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A woman speaks at a microphone, as onlookers listen.

Grace Ruo, First Wave Scholar, performs spoken word during Student Night. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A woman speaks at a microphone as people listen.

Naya Frazier, First Wave Scholar, performs spoken word as the crowd listens. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A woman speaks into a microphone as others listen.

Azura Tyabji, First Wave Scholar, performs spoken word. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A woman writes on a paper in front of a table, with an exhibit in the background.

A student writes their answer to the question, “Do you call yourself a Badger? Why or why not?” Photo by Colton Mansavage

A man stands at an exhibit titled

Students wrote out answers to the question “Do you call yourself a Badger? Why or why not?” and posted them for others to view. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A woman stands alone, staring at an exhibit on the wall.

The exhibit uncovers and gives voice to those who experienced and challenged bigotry and exclusion. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Three woman look intently at an exhibit at the museum.

Students were intrigued by the exhibit's archival materials, photographs and oral histories, which illuminate unseen and under-recognized histories. The exhibit will run through Dec. 23 at the Chazen Museum of Art. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Four people stand at an exhibit titled

The exhibit covers all aspects of campus life, from Greek life to athletics to housing to academics. Photo by Colton Mansavage

People look at an exhibit on the wall at the museum.

The exhibit also told the stories of "The Firsts," including Geraldine Harvey, who earned a master’s degree in education from UW–Madison in 1950, becoming the first known Native American graduate of the university. Photo by Colton Mansavage

People look at an exhibit titled

The exhibition tells the stories of marginalized students at UW–Madison who have confronted classroom spaces where they and their communities were the topics of study and debate. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A view from above: People mill about and snack in a big open room at the Chazen.

Students discuss what they've seen and enjoy snacks during Student Night at UW-Madison Public History Project exhibition ‘Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance." Photo by Colton Mansavage

