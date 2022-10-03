Students explored many aspects of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s past during Student Night at the Public History Project on Sept. 29 at the Chazen Museum of Art. The event was an opportunity for them to see and discuss Sifting & Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance, a new campus exhibit that highlights stories of bigotry, exclusion, resistance and resilience at UW–Madison — through its history to present day. Several First Wave artists performed spoken-word poetry, and snacks were served.



1 Taylor Bailey (left), who began working on the Public History Project as a graduate student and became its assistant director after receiving her master’s degree in Afro-American studies in May 2022, and Kacie Lucchini Butcher (right), director of the Public History Project, address the students before performances from First Wave. Photo by Colton Mansavage



2 Grace Ruo, First Wave Scholar, performs spoken word during Student Night. Photo by Colton Mansavage



3 Naya Frazier, First Wave Scholar, performs spoken word as the crowd listens. Photo by Colton Mansavage



4 Azura Tyabji, First Wave Scholar, performs spoken word. Photo by Colton Mansavage



5 A student writes their answer to the question, “Do you call yourself a Badger? Why or why not?” Photo by Colton Mansavage



6 Students wrote out answers to the question “Do you call yourself a Badger? Why or why not?” and posted them for others to view. Photo by Colton Mansavage



7 The exhibit uncovers and gives voice to those who experienced and challenged bigotry and exclusion. Photo by Colton Mansavage



8 Students were intrigued by the exhibit's archival materials, photographs and oral histories, which illuminate unseen and under-recognized histories. The exhibit will run through Dec. 23 at the Chazen Museum of Art. Photo by Colton Mansavage



9 The exhibit covers all aspects of campus life, from Greek life to athletics to housing to academics. Photo by Colton Mansavage



10 The exhibit also told the stories of "The Firsts," including Geraldine Harvey, who earned a master’s degree in education from UW–Madison in 1950, becoming the first known Native American graduate of the university. Photo by Colton Mansavage



11 The exhibition tells the stories of marginalized students at UW–Madison who have confronted classroom spaces where they and their communities were the topics of study and debate. Photo by Colton Mansavage