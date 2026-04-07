Forward, Together: A strategic framework for the future

A new five-year strategic framework for UW–Madison helps identify and advance clear shared priorities and define the university’s mission for the years ahead.

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The following message was sent by Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, Provost John Zumbrunnen and Interim Chancellor-designate Eric M. Wilcots to all students and employees on April 7, 2026.

Dear campus community,

Last year, as you may recall, we began a collaborative, cross-campus process to envision our future through the creation of a new strategic framework. The goal was to create a framing document that could help us identify and advance clear shared priorities at a high level, position UW–Madison as a leader in addressing the challenges and opportunities of our time and define our mission for the years ahead. Our hope was to create a vision that allows us to move Forward, Together in a time of great opportunity and great challenge.

Today, we are happy to share an updated campus strategic framework, grounded in the Wisconsin Idea — the notion that the university’s teaching, research and service should extend far beyond the boundaries of campus — and guided by the Badger Way.

If the Wisconsin Idea is our “why,” the Badger Way is our “how.” The Badger Way describes how we approach our work: with curiosity, humility, integrity, tenacity, civility, and a touch of playfulness. It also expresses the commitments we make to one another in community: practicing civility; embracing complexity; fostering connection; and supporting all Badgers as they learn, grow, and pursue excellence.

Together, the Wisconsin Idea and the Badger Way define our purpose and our promise. They are foundational to the framework and its four strategic priorities:

Deliver unrivaled educational experiences to prepare students for their future

Discover, create, and innovate to change lives

Convene and collaborate for the public good

Cultivate a culture of excellence to ensure a resilient future

A website dedicated to the strategic framework expands on each of those priorities – but we underscore that the framework is, by design, not a plan. It is intentionally high level, allowing us to adapt, evolve and remain resilient in the face of change. The work of bringing the framework fully to life will happen through school, college and division strategic plans; campuswide initiatives; and collaboration with our students, staff, faculty, alumni and partners.

The strategic framework would not have been possible without the substantial and deeply thoughtful engagement of the Visioning Committee, a group of faculty, staff, students, alumni and campus partners who helped shape a vision defined by the collective aspirations and needs of UW–Madison now and into the future.

This group helped lead more than 40 community conversations, gathering input from many faculty, staff and students on draft concepts that reflected UW–Madison’s strengths and opportunities. We want to thank the members of the Visioning Committee and everyone who participated in creating our shared vision for the years to come.

We encourage you to visit the strategic framework website, where you will find details about the framework’s priorities, more information about the process of creating the framework, and ways to engage with it as we embrace UW–Madison’s future.

In the weeks, months, and years ahead, UW–Madison is well-poised to move forward with purpose and vision as only we can: Forward, Together.

Signed,



Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin



Provost John Zumbrunnen



Interim Chancellor-designate Eric M. Wilcots