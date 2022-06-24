More than 100 UW Athletics staff members attended a ceremony outside Camp Randall Stadium Thursday observing the 50th anniversary of Title IX and celebrating the landmark legislation’s positive impact on women in collegiate sports. The ceremony featured the unveiling of a mosaic by Madison artist Marcia Yapp rendering the UW’s Title IX anniversary log0 in broken glass, symbolizing the glass ceiling shattered by those who helped pass the federal law. Athletics is observing the anniversary throughout 2022.