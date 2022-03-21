Several mallards celebrated the first official day of spring on March 20 by taking a swim on the rapidly expanding patches of open water on Lake Mendota. The median date for lake ice to open up on Lake Mendota is April 4, and the lake looks likely to beat that this year.



1 A female, left, and male mallard take a swim as Lake Mendota continues to thaw and patches of open water form near the shore. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Most species of ducks find a different mate each year, with many waterfowl often forming bonds between the months of December and March on the wintering grounds or during the spring migration. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 The median date of the ice fully opening up on Lake Mendota is April 4. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 A male mallard takes flight above Lake Mendota. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 You can swim — I'll walk there. Photo by: Jeff Miller

6 A territorial chase ensues between two breeding male mallards. Photo by: Jeff Miller