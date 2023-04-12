Photo gallery Bucky’s Big Event: UW flexes its volunteering muscle
Everyone had fun but the buckthorns at Bucky’s Big Event, a service day where UW–Madison students, staff, and faculty did volunteer work. A big crew in Lakeshore Nature Preserve cut the invasive buckthorn trees and shrubs and hauled them away, while crews also volunteered for other jobs at other sites in Madison and elsewhere. The event is supported by the Chancellor’s Office, the Morgridge Center for Public Service, and the Office of Sustainability and is part of Investiture, a series of special campus events planned for April 3-15 to celebrate the university and formally welcome Jennifer L. Mnookin as chancellor and the 30th leader of the UW–Madison.
Sarah Congdon, creative manager with the Wisconsin Sea Grant hauls a brach.
Volunteers cut down and haul away invasive buckthorn branches.
With Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and undergraduate student Akshay Kalra, holding red loppers to form a “W,” volunteers pose together during Bucky’s Big Event.
A volunteer removes invasive buckthorn during Bucky’s Big Event.
Lyn Macgregor, academic advisor and director of undergraduate studies in the department of Sociology, uses a saw to cut brush.
Jay Makowski, MBA ’18 and member of the WAA Alumni Advisory Council, uses a lopper to trim invasive brush.
A vehicle carrying saws, loppers, and snacks for volunteers sits ready during Bucky’s Big Event.
At left, Bryn Scriver, volunteer and outreach coordinator at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve, and Chancellor Mnookin use loppers to remove invasive buckthorn.
Maryellen Pawley, executive assistant for the chancellor, uses loppers to remove invasive buckthorn.
Bryn Scriver, volunteer and outreach coordinator at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve, orients volunteers during Bucky’s Big Event.
At center, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin talks with volunteers during Bucky’s Big Event.
From left to right, Maryellen Pawley, executive assistant for the chancellor; Bucky Badger; Shelby Fosco, co-curricular program manager at the Morgridge Center for Public Service; and Akshay Kalra, undergraduate student, pose together during t-shirt pick-up for Bucky’s Big Event.
Undergraduate student Rawan Alnakhli, poses with Bucky Badger as she picks up a t-shirt before volunteering at Rooted Farms as part of Bucky’s Big Event.
Stickers await laptops and water bottles during t-shirt pick-up for Bucky’s Big Event (a service day where students, staff, and faculty can volunteer and engage with the community) at the Memorial Union.
