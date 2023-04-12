Everyone had fun but the buckthorns at Bucky’s Big Event, a service day where UW–Madison students, staff, and faculty did volunteer work. A big crew in Lakeshore Nature Preserve cut the invasive buckthorn trees and shrubs and hauled them away, while crews also volunteered for other jobs at other sites in Madison and elsewhere. The event is supported by the Chancellor’s Office, the Morgridge Center for Public Service, and the Office of Sustainability and is part of Investiture, a series of special campus events planned for April 3-15 to celebrate the university and formally welcome Jennifer L. Mnookin as chancellor and the 30th leader of the UW–Madison.