More than 800 university employees and their family members spread out on the Camp Randall Stadium field on July 27 to watch the 2020 film “Dolittle.” The movie night was the second of three Summer 2021 Campus Appreciation Events, to thank employees for all they’ve done through the pandemic. The movie was presented on the stadium’s 101- by 42-foot video board. The event included an appearance by UW–Madison mascot Bucky Badger and opening remarks plus a thank you from Chancellor Rebecca Blank to everyone.



1 Children race Bucky Badger on the Camp Randall field. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Children pose for a selfie with Bucky before the movie starts. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 At left of center, Dustin Brown, a lecturer with Legal Research and Writing in the Law School, and his daughter Leila Bhavnani, 7, join more than 800 university employees and their families spread out on the field to watch the 2020 film "Dolittle" during UW Movie Night at Camp Randall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Chancellor Rebecca Blank thanks faculty, staff, and graduate student employees before the movie. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 At center, Amber Wersal, a veterinary technician with the Department of Research Animal Resources and Compliance, her husband, Chris, and son, Fritz, 3, relax on a blanket and enjoy the movie. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 The weather was warm and pleasant, and rain held off, allowing more than 800 employees and their family members to enjoy the night. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 After a year of pandemic difficulties, UW Movie Night at Camp Randall was a chance for employees and their families to have fun on campus. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 The movie played on the north end videoboard, which is 101 feet wide and 42 feet tall. At just over 4,281 square feet, it is roughly the size of the Kohl Center basketball floor. Photo by: Jeff Miller