April 28, 2024

More than 9,000 people ran, walked and wheeled in the 42nd Annual Crazylegs Classic in Madison on April 27, enjoying a sunny spring day. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin served as an enthusiastic grand marshal, cheering on the racers that included her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag. The event, which included 8-kilometer and a 2-mile courses, is hosted annually by Wisconsin Athletics to raise funds for Badger athletics teams. The race course started on Library Mall and covered a large portion of the UW campus, ending outside of the Kohl Center. The race is named after Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch, a former Badger running back and later athletic director.

Three women smile and pose for a photo together, flashing the W symbol with their hands.

Chancellor Mnookin takes a photo with UW students Molly Milia (left) and Alexandra Moreno (right) following the race. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A group of runners with race medals around their necks smile for the camera.

Runners celebrate after finishing the race. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A crowd of runners is shone, and one rises above the others.

With more than 9,000 participants, the race course got a bit crowded, leading one racer to get lifted up to see ahead. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman wearing red high fives a runner passing her by.

Chancellor Mnookin cheers on the racers as they near the finish line. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A person in a wheelchair rolls past a Crazylegs banner over the road.

A wheelchair racer zips past the starting line. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man breaks a red ribbon as he crosses a finish line. A banner reading

Drew Padgett of Madison won the race with a time of 26:08. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A long line of runners fill a street, with a red building in the background.

Racers head towards Science Hall, with the intimidating Observatory Drive hill looming just ahead of them. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A group of runners charges down a street.

Racers head down Langdon. The day was sunny with a high of 80 degrees. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A group of people running; one rolling in a wheelchair.

With almost perfect weather, all the participants had a good time. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man holding a Tuba runs and smiles.

A member of the UW Marching Band runs with his tuba. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

