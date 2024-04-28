Photo gallery Crazylegs racers embrace the day
More than 9,000 people ran, walked and wheeled in the 42nd Annual Crazylegs Classic in Madison on April 27, enjoying a sunny spring day. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin served as an enthusiastic grand marshal, cheering on the racers that included her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag. The event, which included 8-kilometer and a 2-mile courses, is hosted annually by Wisconsin Athletics to raise funds for Badger athletics teams. The race course started on Library Mall and covered a large portion of the UW campus, ending outside of the Kohl Center. The race is named after Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch, a former Badger running back and later athletic director.
Chancellor Mnookin takes a photo with UW students Molly Milia (left) and Alexandra Moreno (right) following the race.
Runners celebrate after finishing the race.
With more than 9,000 participants, the race course got a bit crowded, leading one racer to get lifted up to see ahead.
Chancellor Mnookin cheers on the racers as they near the finish line.
A wheelchair racer zips past the starting line.
Drew Padgett of Madison won the race with a time of 26:08.
Racers head towards Science Hall, with the intimidating Observatory Drive hill looming just ahead of them.
Racers head down Langdon. The day was sunny with a high of 80 degrees.
With almost perfect weather, all the participants had a good time.
A member of the UW Marching Band runs with his tuba.
