More than 9,000 people ran, walked and wheeled in the 42nd Annual Crazylegs Classic in Madison on April 27, enjoying a sunny spring day. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin served as an enthusiastic grand marshal, cheering on the racers that included her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag. The event, which included 8-kilometer and a 2-mile courses, is hosted annually by Wisconsin Athletics to raise funds for Badger athletics teams. The race course started on Library Mall and covered a large portion of the UW campus, ending outside of the Kohl Center. The race is named after Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch, a former Badger running back and later athletic director.