The more than 75,000 in Camp Randall Stadium had plenty to cheer about during the Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, as the Badgers beat the Purdue Boilermakers 35-24.



1 A pair of drum majors lead the UW Marching Band in taking the field before the start of the game. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Part of an annual tradition, UW Law School students attempt to toss their canes over the south end zone goalpost and catch them before the start of the Homecoming game. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 UW Marching Band director Corey Pompey leads the band’s halftime performance. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) breaks for open field in the first quarter. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 Badger fans cheer after Wisconsin safety John Torch (15) ran an intercepted pass in for a touchdown in the first quarter. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Sarah Schutt, executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, uses her cellphone to take a selfie with UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin during halftime. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, left, applauds as mini marshals are introduced on the video scoreboard during halftime. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 Badger fans cheer on the team during the Homecoming game. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) celebrates as running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 Lake afternoon sun shines through the upper deck as Badger fans cheer. Photo by: Jeff Miller



11 A UW cheerleader waves a giant W flag to rev up the crowd following a touchdown. Photo by: Jeff Miller



12 Wisconsin inside linebacker Jake Chaney (36) takes down Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell for the sack. Photo by: Jeff Miller



13 Badger fans cheer and dance to the song "Jump Around" at the end of the third quarter. Photo by: Jeff Miller



14 The team gave fans plenty to cheer about during the Homecoming game. Photo by: Jeff Miller



15 Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes the ball to running back Braelon Allen (0) in the fourth quarter. Photo by: Jeff Miller



16 Jim Leonhard tips his hat to his first home game win as Wisconsin’s interim head coach after the Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 35-24. Photo by: Jeff Miller



17 From left to right, UW Homecoming Committee members Kate Meyer, Ella Martinez and Paige Dessiart celebrate during the Fifth Quarter. Photo by: Jeff Miller



18 Marching Band members Maya Cherne (top) and Emma Eicher perform the chicken dance during the Fifth Quarter. Photo by: Jeff Miller