From glass-blowing to weaving to hip-hop dance, the arts took center stage during the inaugural Arts Crawl, from Thursday March 31, to Saturday, April 2. Students and others were invited to have creative arts experiences and visit arts classes, lectures, talks, performances, exhibitions and rehearsals at UW–Madison arts departments and co-curricular arts units.



1 Assistant Professor Marianne Fairbanks (left) works with student Bryanna Milligan (right) during the Textile Design: Weaving I class, as part of the Arts Crawl. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Student Carlyn Kholos works with yarn on a weaving loom. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Student Savannah Nielson discovers the complexities of the weaving loom. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Members of the First Wave 14th Cohort Ensemble at the University of Wisconsin-Madison perform at the Overture Center. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 First Wave scholars perform during “summer, somewhere.." Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 First Wave scholars receive a standing ovation as they conclude their performance of “summer, somewhere,” by First Wave alum Danez Smith. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Assistant Professor of Graphic Design Yeohyun Ahn leads students and community members through “Computational Graphic Design: Beautiful Bézier,” a graphic design demonstration held in the Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Brian Huynh



8 Associate lecturer Ariel (AJ) Juarez teaches a hip-hop dance course in Lathrop Hall. Photo by: Brian Huynh



9 Professor Michelle Ramos leads a course in modern jazz dance in Lathrop Hall. Photo by: Brian Huynh



10 Students enthusiastically try out some steps during the hip-hop dance course. Photo by: Brian Huynh



11 Ian Schmidt (right), 3D technician in the Art Department, holds a glass blowing demonstration. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 The glass-blowing demonstration session was open to the public as a part of the 2022 Arts Crawl. Photo by: Bryce Richter



13 Mia Cherti works on garment construction in professor Carolyn Kallenborn’s Collection Development course in the School of Human Ecology. Photo by: Bryce Richter