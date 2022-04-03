 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Crawling through the arts, in all their variety and beauty

April 3, 2022

From glass-blowing to weaving to hip-hop dance, the arts took center stage during the inaugural Arts Crawl, from Thursday March 31, to Saturday, April 2. Students and others were invited to have creative arts experiences and visit arts classes, lectures, talks, performances, exhibitions and rehearsals at UW–Madison arts departments and co-curricular arts units.

Assistant Professor Marianne Fairbanks (left) works with student Bryanna Milligan (right) during the Textile Design: Weaving I class, as part of the Arts Crawl. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Carlyn Kholos works with yarn on a weaving loom. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Savannah Nielson discovers the complexities of the weaving loom. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Members of the First Wave 14th Cohort Ensemble at the University of Wisconsin-Madison perform at the Overture Center. Photo by: Bryce Richter

First Wave scholars perform during “summer, somewhere.." Photo by: Bryce Richter

First Wave scholars receive a standing ovation as they conclude their performance of “summer, somewhere,” by First Wave alum Danez Smith. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Assistant Professor of Graphic Design Yeohyun Ahn leads students and community members through “Computational Graphic Design: Beautiful Bézier,” a graphic design demonstration held in the Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Associate lecturer Ariel (AJ) Juarez teaches a hip-hop dance course in Lathrop Hall. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Professor Michelle Ramos leads a course in modern jazz dance in Lathrop Hall. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Students enthusiastically try out some steps during the hip-hop dance course. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Ian Schmidt (right), 3D technician in the Art Department, holds a glass blowing demonstration. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The glass-blowing demonstration session was open to the public as a part of the 2022 Arts Crawl. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Mia Cherti works on garment construction in professor Carolyn Kallenborn’s Collection Development course in the School of Human Ecology. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Noemie Nihei works on garment construction. Photo by: Bryce Richter

