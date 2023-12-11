 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Cooking up Cranniverscherry

December 11, 2023

Cranniverscherry cheese was created as the official cheese of the University of Wisconsin’s 175th anniversary celebration by mixing in ingredients from across Wisconsin: Door County tart cherries, Wisconsin Rapids cranberries and of course, milk from Wisconsin cows.

The first batch of the brick-style cheese was made in the newly renovated Babcock Dairy Plant earlier this semester, which has produced more than 20 styles of cheese since its founding in 1951. The cheese is for sale at the Babcock Dairy Store and select retailers.

Cheesemaker Joey Jaeggi mixes the cultured pasteurized milk and enzymes as the cheese-making process starts.

Cheesemaker Joey Jaeggi mixes the cultured pasteurized milk and enzymes as the cheese-making process starts. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Jaeggi, left, and Babcock Dairy Plant supervisor Dave Niemiec mix the milk and other ingredients. They will then allow time for the milk to coagulate into curd.

Jaeggi, left, and Babcock Dairy Plant supervisor Dave Niemiec mix the milk and other ingredients. They will then allow time for the milk to coagulate into curd. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A person passes a big metal instrument through goopy milk mixture.

Niemiec cuts the curd after it separates from the whey. It's an essential step that lets more of the liquid whey separate from the curd. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man scoops curds from a white-ish liquid.

Curds are scooped up to separate them from the whey. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Niemiec (right) checks the pH level of the cheese sample. When the pH has fallen to the targeted level, salt is added, followed by the cherries and cranberries.

Niemiec (right) checks the pH level of the cheese sample. When the pH has fallen to the targeted level, salt is added, followed by the cherries and cranberries. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man place a screen.

Niemiec places a screen before draining the whey from the curds. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man mixes a large vat of curds.

Niemiec mixes the curds. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A pair of hands works over a vat of cherries and cranberries.

Niemiec works to extract moisture from Door County cherries and WIsconsin Rapids cranberries before adding them to the cheese mix. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two people scoop red berries into yellow cheese curd.

Jaeggi (right) and Niemiec (left) add the cherries and cranberries to the cheese. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Jaeggi scoops up the curds and other ingredients to be pressed into cheese forms.

Jaeggi scoops up the curds and other ingredients to be pressed into cheese forms. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Jaeggi (right) and Niemiec pour curds into a form.

Jaeggi (right) and Niemiec pour curds into a form. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man presses cheese curds into a form.

Niemiec presses the curds into a cheese form. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man stacks some metal forms.

Niemiec stacks cheese forms containing the Cranniverscherry cheese. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A wheel of 175 Cranniverscherrry cheese awaits guests at the 175th anniversary gala

A wheel of 175 Cranniverscherrry cheese awaits guests at the 175th anniversary gala Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A wheel of yellow cheese with a big slice out of it.

A wheel of 175 Cranniverscherry cheese is served at the 175th anniversary gala on Oct. 27. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

See more photo stories

Tags: cheese, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, recent sightings, UW175

You may also like…