Photo gallery Cooking up Cranniverscherry
Cranniverscherry cheese was created as the official cheese of the University of Wisconsin’s 175th anniversary celebration by mixing in ingredients from across Wisconsin: Door County tart cherries, Wisconsin Rapids cranberries and of course, milk from Wisconsin cows.
The first batch of the brick-style cheese was made in the newly renovated Babcock Dairy Plant earlier this semester, which has produced more than 20 styles of cheese since its founding in 1951. The cheese is for sale at the Babcock Dairy Store and select retailers.
Cheesemaker Joey Jaeggi mixes the cultured pasteurized milk and enzymes as the cheese-making process starts.
Jaeggi, left, and Babcock Dairy Plant supervisor Dave Niemiec mix the milk and other ingredients. They will then allow time for the milk to coagulate into curd.
Niemiec cuts the curd after it separates from the whey. It's an essential step that lets more of the liquid whey separate from the curd.
Curds are scooped up to separate them from the whey.
Niemiec (right) checks the pH level of the cheese sample. When the pH has fallen to the targeted level, salt is added, followed by the cherries and cranberries.
Niemiec places a screen before draining the whey from the curds.
Niemiec mixes the curds.
Niemiec works to extract moisture from Door County cherries and WIsconsin Rapids cranberries before adding them to the cheese mix.
Jaeggi (right) and Niemiec (left) add the cherries and cranberries to the cheese.
Jaeggi scoops up the curds and other ingredients to be pressed into cheese forms.
Jaeggi (right) and Niemiec pour curds into a form.
Niemiec presses the curds into a cheese form.
Niemiec stacks cheese forms containing the Cranniverscherry cheese.
A wheel of 175 Cranniverscherrry cheese awaits guests at the 175th anniversary gala
A wheel of 175 Cranniverscherry cheese is served at the 175th anniversary gala on Oct. 27.