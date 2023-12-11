Cranniverscherry cheese was created as the official cheese of the University of Wisconsin’s 175th anniversary celebration by mixing in ingredients from across Wisconsin: Door County tart cherries, Wisconsin Rapids cranberries and of course, milk from Wisconsin cows.

The first batch of the brick-style cheese was made in the newly renovated Babcock Dairy Plant earlier this semester, which has produced more than 20 styles of cheese since its founding in 1951. The cheese is for sale at the Babcock Dairy Store and select retailers.