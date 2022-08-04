Chancellor Mnookin’s first day message to campus

The following message was emailed to all students, faculty and staff on August 4.

Español / Spanish

Hmoob / Hmong

བོད་ཡིག / Tibetan

中文 / Chinese

नेपाली / Nepali

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

I’m so delighted to be writing you and sharing this video message on my very first day as your new Chancellor.

As I get started, I want to share my deepest appreciation for the leadership of Chancellor Rebecca Blank over the past nine years. Please join with me in sending her good wishes and healing thoughts.

I also want to send a heartfelt thank you to Interim Chancellor Karl Scholz, who has provided leadership and wise counsel over this summer. I am very much looking forward to working with him as he returns to his role as Provost of our great university.

In addition to taking a moment to watch this video message, I hope if you’re on or near campus today, you’ll join me on Bascom Hill between 2-3:30 p.m. to enjoy some Babcock Ice Cream and say hello. (View accessible route information.)

This is an extraordinary university, and I’m thrilled to be here. In my first few months as chancellor, my focus will be on listening and learning in order to understand more deeply our greatest opportunities as well as our challenges. I hope that many of you will help me with that process.

I am very much looking forward to working, together with you, to build an ambitious vision for our next chapter.

Thank you for the warm welcome, and I look forward to seeing many of you this afternoon.

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin