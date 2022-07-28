Aug. 4 ice cream social with Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin

Translated versions of this message will be available soon in:

To all students, faculty and staff:

In celebration of Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin’s first day on campus, we are thrilled to invite you to join her on Bascom Hill for an ice cream social Thursday, August 4 from 2 – 3:30 p.m.

A variety of Babcock ice cream flavors will be available, including gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar free options (while supplies last). In the event of severe weather, we’ll gather at Birge Hall. An announcement will be made no later than 10 a.m. on Aug. 4 if inclement weather is likely.

All UW–Madison students, staff and faculty are invited. Supervisors are encouraged to provide flexibility for employees to attend the event, while planning ahead to ensure operations continue without interruption.

Chancellor Mnookin looks forward to seeing you on Bascom Hill!

On, Wisconsin!