Campus community invited to chancellor search listening sessions

The committee leading the search and screening process for a new chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison has set a series of listening sessions this month for the UW–Madison community.

“The input of campus stakeholders is extremely important to the search process, and will carry a lot of weight as the committee meets with candidates and deliberates on this decision,” says Regent Vice President Karen Walsh, the chair of the UW–Madison Search and Screen Committee. “We encourage all faculty, staff and students, as well as members of the broader Madison community, to attend and provide us with their thoughts about what the ideal candidate will bring to the position.”

In-person listening sessions will be held at the Marquee Room in Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St. All sessions can also be attended virtually by joining the livestream at https://www.wisconsin.edu/regents/. Those attending virtually are encouraged to enter their comments in the chat box on the streaming page.

The first session, targeted to University Staff , is set for Monday, Jan. 10, from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

, is set for Monday, Jan. 10, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. An Academic Staff session will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

session will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11. A virtual-only listening session for community members and alumni is set for Tuesday, January 25, from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

is set for Tuesday, January 25, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The committee will host two listening sessions for faculty members . The first will be on Thursday, Jan. 27, 9:30-10:30 a.m., with the second on Friday, Jan. 28, from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

. The first will be on Thursday, Jan. 27, 9:30-10:30 a.m., with the second on Friday, Jan. 28, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Instructional Academic Staff will have a listening session on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m.-noon.

will have a listening session on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m.-noon. Two sessions for student input are planned by the committee, the first on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 1-2 p.m., with the second set for Monday, Jan. 31, from 1-2 p.m.

All students, employees and visitors to campus are required to wear masks when inside campus buildings, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Parking for in-person sessions is available in Lot 80, the underground garage beneath Union South, on a pay-per-ticket system.

If you are attending the sessions in-person and are in need of accommodations, please contact Carrie Olson (carrie.olson@wisc.edu) for assistance.

If you are a second or third shift employee who would like feedback shared with the committee, or are an English Language Learner who would like your comments and feedback translated and relayed to the committee, contact Carrie Olson by email, or by leaving a voicemail at 608-890-1238.

Employees may attend the sessions during work hours without loss of pay, but should first provide their supervisor with reasonable notice. Spring 2022 semester instruction begins Jan. 25.

The committee will determine and interview candidates. A Special Regent Committee will review candidates forwarded by the Search and Screen Committee. The Special Regent Committee will include Regents Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, Mike Jones, Tracey L. Klein, John W. Miller, and Walsh, and will be chaired by Regent President Edmund Manydeeds III.

The successful candidate will require the approval of the full Board of Regents. Walsh says she hopes to have a new chancellor named by May.