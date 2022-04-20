Photo gallery Chalk it up to Earth Day
Earth Week at UW–Madison is an opportunity to celebrate as well as critically examine our relationships with the natural environment — and with each other. The Office of Sustainability coordinated a full slate of activities to bring the focus on protecting the planet. On April 20, students got together to chalk the sidewalks outside of the Historical Society with Earth Day-inspired art, to get campus excited for the day, on Friday, April 22.
McCulloch wraps up his chalk drawing.
Jake McCulloch, a sustainability program manager at the Office of Sustainability, uses chalk to draw Bucky Badger on the sidewalk.
Passers-by couldn't fail to get the message.
Earth Day-inspired chalk art is pictured outside of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Students and community members chalk the sidewalk to drum up excitement for Earth Week.
Bucky Badger is a believer in Earth Day, which was founded by UW–Madison alum Gaylord Nelson.
