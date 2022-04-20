Earth Week at UW–Madison is an opportunity to celebrate as well as critically examine our relationships with the natural environment — and with each other. The Office of Sustainability coordinated a full slate of activities to bring the focus on protecting the planet. On April 20, students got together to chalk the sidewalks outside of the Historical Society with Earth Day-inspired art, to get campus excited for the day, on Friday, April 22.



1 McCulloch wraps up his chalk drawing. Photo by: Brian Huynh

2 Jake McCulloch, a sustainability program manager at the Office of Sustainability, uses chalk to draw Bucky Badger on the sidewalk. Photo by: Brian Huynh

3 Passers-by couldn't fail to get the message. Photo by: Brian Huynh

4 Earth Day-inspired chalk art is pictured outside of the Wisconsin Historical Society. Photo by: Brian Huynh

5 Students and community members chalk the sidewalk to drum up excitement for Earth Week. Photo by: Brian Huynh

6 Bucky Badger is a believer in Earth Day, which was founded by UW–Madison alum Gaylord Nelson. Photo by: Brian Huynh