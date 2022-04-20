 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Chalk it up to Earth Day

April 20, 2022

Earth Week at UW–Madison is an opportunity to celebrate as well as critically examine our relationships with the natural environment — and with each other. The Office of Sustainability coordinated a full slate of activities to bring the focus on protecting the planet. On April 20, students got together to chalk the sidewalks outside of the Historical Society with Earth Day-inspired art, to get campus excited for the day, on Friday, April 22.

McCulloch wraps up his chalk drawing.

McCulloch wraps up his chalk drawing. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Jake McCulloch, a sustainability program manager at the Office of Sustainability, uses chalk to draw Bucky Badger on the sidewalk.

Jake McCulloch, a sustainability program manager at the Office of Sustainability, uses chalk to draw Bucky Badger on the sidewalk. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Passers-by couldn't fail to get the message.

Passers-by couldn't fail to get the message. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Earth Day-inspired chalk art is pictured outside of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Earth Day-inspired chalk art is pictured outside of the Wisconsin Historical Society. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Students and community members chalk the sidewalk to drum up excitement for Earth Week.

Students and community members chalk the sidewalk to drum up excitement for Earth Week. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Bucky Badger is a believer in Earth Day, which was founded by UW–Madison alum Gaylord Nelson.

Bucky Badger is a believer in Earth Day, which was founded by UW–Madison alum Gaylord Nelson. Photo by: Brian Huynh

See more photo stories

Tags: recent sightings, sustainability

You may also like…