UW–Madison has a long tradition of conservation and stewardship, one that continues today across all aspects of campus, from instruction and research to campus planning and transportation. On August 12, leaders from the Wisconsin Departments of Administration (DOA), Safety & Professional Services (DSPS), and Financial Institutions (DFI) toured several campus facilities to learn more about the ways UW strives to create solutions that address some of today’s biggest sustainability challenges.



1 UW chemistry professor Robert McMahon points out features of the new Chemistry Building addition during the tour by DOA Secretary Joel Brennan, DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim and DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Missy Nergard, director of the UW Office of Sustainability, shows a sample of a plastic spacer ball that was used to reduce the amount of concrete used in the construction of the Chemistry Building addition. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 The tour also highlighted the Charter Street Heating and Cooling Plant, which uses untreated lake water from Lake Mendota to supply certain systems. Compared to city water, lake water costs far less and isn’t as taxing on the local groundwater supply. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Linda Zwicker, senior assistant dean of communications and advancement in the School of Human Ecology, gives a tour of Nancy Nicholas Hall. From left are Zwicker, DOA Secretary Joel Brennan, DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld and DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim. Photo by: Bryce Richter