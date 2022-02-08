Feb. 1 marked the Lunar New Year, and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger. More than 120 people participated in a Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Malaysian Student Association in the Multicultural Center Lounge in the Red Gym on Feb. 5, one of several celebrations by student groups.



1 Standing and wearing a traditional Tang suit, Gan Zhao Yang, president of the Malaysian Student Association, talks with guests enjoying snacks. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Guests crowd around a large table to cheer on friends taking turns battling in competition to pick up a peanut with chopsticks and move the nut to their team’s yellow card. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 An effective defensive maneuver in a battle to pick up a peanut with chopsticks. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Members of the South East Asian Dance Organization perform a traditional dance. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 A person writes their name on a Mandarin orange to later be shared as part of an ice breaking activity. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Two people connect during a matching game involving their names written on randomly shared Mandarin oranges. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 Aina Mohd Naser, left, and Imran Iskander talk while playing a matching game involving their names written on randomly shared Mandarin oranges. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 Standing from left to right, Malaysian Student Association public relations director Chia Chen Shien and president Gan Zhao Yang make introductory remarks. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 Er Shuern Toh, left, and Jing Kai Ong talk. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 People play Mahjong – a traditional Chinese puzzle game with tiles depicting multiple suits and characters. Photo by: Jeff Miller