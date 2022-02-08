 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Celebrating the tiger’s entrance

February 8, 2022

Feb. 1 marked the Lunar New Year, and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger. More than 120 people participated in a Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Malaysian Student Association in the Multicultural Center Lounge in the Red Gym on Feb. 5, one of several celebrations by student groups.

Standing and wearing a traditional Tang suit, Gan Zhao Yang, president of the Malaysian Student Association, talks with guests enjoying snacks. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Guests crowd around a large table to cheer on friends taking turns battling in competition to pick up a peanut with chopsticks and move the nut to their team’s yellow card. Photo by: Jeff Miller

An effective defensive maneuver in a battle to pick up a peanut with chopsticks. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Members of the South East Asian Dance Organization perform a traditional dance. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A person writes their name on a Mandarin orange to later be shared as part of an ice breaking activity. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two people connect during a matching game involving their names written on randomly shared Mandarin oranges. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Aina Mohd Naser, left, and Imran Iskander talk while playing a matching game involving their names written on randomly shared Mandarin oranges. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Standing from left to right, Malaysian Student Association public relations director Chia Chen Shien and president Gan Zhao Yang make introductory remarks. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Er Shuern Toh, left, and Jing Kai Ong talk. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People play Mahjong – a traditional Chinese puzzle game with tiles depicting multiple suits and characters. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Fishball skewer snacks and cups of boba tea (not pictured) await guests. Photo by: Jeff Miller

