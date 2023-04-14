 Skip to main content
Photo gallery At investiture, new chancellor commits to making a difference

April 14, 2023

On Friday, April 14, an investiture ceremony installed Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin as the 30th leader of the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The event included poetry evoking campus life, music, humorous stories and advice from former chancellors and deep praise from Mnookin’s colleagues. The highlight of the ceremony came when UW Regents President Karen Walsh placed the medallion on Mnookin, formally installing her as chancellor.

“I feel enormously grateful to be here, but this day and this celebration are really not about me. They’re about us, and a university grown from a deep-rooted commitment to making a genuine and positive difference across Wisconsin, our country, and the globe,” Mnookin told the audience of about 400 who filled the concert hall at Hamel Music Center.

A tight shot of six people standing in a corridor wearing academic robes and hats. A woman at center raises her phone to take a selfie with another member of the group.

Before the ceremony, Stanford University Professor Deirdre Lyell, a UW–Madison alumna, poses for a selfie with Joshua Foa Dienstag, professor of political science and Chancellor Mnookin’s husband. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Five people stand in a row with their arms around each other's shoulders and smiling at the camera. They are wearing academic robes and hats

From left to right, Nancy Lynch, vice chancellor for legal affairs; Rob Cramer, vice chancellor for finance and administration; Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs; Provost John Karl Scholz; and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston, before the ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Jennifer Mnookin, wearing red academic robes and a black doctoral hat, walks into an auditorium. Governor Tony Evers, also wearing academic regalia, walks behind her.

Chancellor Mnookin enters the hall at Hamel Music Center during the academic processional prior to the investiture ceremony. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman holds a microphone and sings.

Student Jerzy Gillon sings the National Anthem before the ceremony. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman wearing doctoral robes and hat speaks at a lectern.

Former chancellor Donna Shalala related how she called up a student with a reminder to telephone his mother. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman wearing academic robes speaks at a lectern.

Associated Students of Madison Chair and UW student Ndemazea Fonkem speaks. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man wearing doctoral robes and hat speaks at a lectern.

UW System President Jay Rothman introduces the speakers. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People laugh as a man wearing doctoral robes and hat speaks on stage.

Northwestern University President Michael Schill evokes laughter with a humorous story. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Raken Walsh croses the stage to embrace Chancellor Mnookin. They are both wearing academic robes and hats.

Regents President Karen Walsh and Chancellor Mnookin embrace just after Walsh placed the medallion on Mnookin, formally installing her as chancellor. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Jennifer Mnookin stands on stage with a crowd of dignataries, all wearing academic regalia. Mnookin folds her hands on her heart in a gesture of gratitude as she makes an address from a wooden podium with the word

Having just received a medallion with the UW–Madison Numen Lumen insignia from UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh, Chancellor Mnookin shows her appreciation. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A concert hall is shown, filled with people attending the investiture ceremony.

About 400 people filled the concert hall at Hamel Music Center for the ceremony. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Chancellor Mnookin stands at a podium addressing a large crowd.

While Chancellor Mnookin speaks, the others on stage listen. Sitting down, bottom row from left are: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers; UW System President Jay Rothman; UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh; UW–Madison Professor Brian D. McInnes, a member of the Ojibwe and Potawatomi Nations; and Northwestern University President Michael H. Schill. Top row, left to right are former Chancellor Donna Shalala; former Chancellor David Ward; former Chancellor John D. Wiley; UW–Madison Professor Lauren Papp; ASM Chair Ndemazea Fonkem; and graduate student Aurora Shimshak, who read a poem she wrote. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Jennifer Mnookin stands on stage with a crowd of dignataries, all wearing academic regalia. Mnookin folds her hands on her heart in a gesture of gratitude as she makes an address from a wooden podium with the word

Chancellor Mnookin said the Wisconsin Idea has a "multiplier effect," generating benefit to the state, the nation and the world. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, joined by Gov. Tony Evers to her right and former UW Chancellors Donna Shalala, David Ward and Jon Wiley behind her, join the audience in singing Varsity.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, joined by Gov. Tony Evers to her right and former UW chancellors Donna Shalala, David Ward and John Wiley behind her, join the audience in singing Varsity. Photo by: Bryce Richter

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, walk through a line of UW Marching Band members playing after the investiture ceremony.

Chancellor Mnookin and her husband, Professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, walk through a line of UW Marching Band members playing after the investiture ceremony. Photo by: Bryce Richter

