Photo gallery Belay is the way to keep danger away
Belaying is what makes climbing safe, with a rope tied to the climber on a gym wall or rock face to catch them if they fall. But it has to be done right, with all the knots tied properly and a skilled partner on the ground. To build the foundation for safe climbing, instructors offer Top Rope Belay Lesson classes at the 32-foot-tall Mount Mendota climbing wall in the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center.
Christoper Machtel, a RecWell climbing instructor, teaches climbers how to tie a clove hitch.
Climbers practice tying a clove hitch, a knot used to secure a middle section of rope to an object.
Mikayla Siegal climbs up the Mount Mendota Climbing Wall.
Machtel teaches climbers how to belay. Typically, one hand is the brake and the other the guide.
Jillian Prescott enjoys her climb, with the safety of the belay rope.
Machtel demonstrates how to properly use the belay rope while climbing as the class watches.
Ali Mueller (left) teaches Mikayla Siegel (center) and Charlotte VanHecke (right) how to belay.