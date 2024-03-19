 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Belay is the way to keep danger away

March 19, 2024

Belaying is what makes climbing safe, with a rope tied to the climber on a gym wall or rock face to catch them if they fall. But it has to be done right, with all the knots tied properly and a skilled partner on the ground. To build the foundation for safe climbing, instructors offer Top Rope Belay Lesson classes at the 32-foot-tall Mount Mendota climbing wall in the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center.

A man holds a rope and ties a knot, while a group of people watch him.

Christoper Machtel, a RecWell climbing instructor, teaches climbers how to tie a clove hitch. Photo by MK Denton

Several hands grab a rope and manipulate it.

Climbers practice tying a clove hitch, a knot used to secure a middle section of rope to an object. Photo by MK Denton

A person climbs up a climbing wall, with ropes attached.

Mikayla Siegal climbs up the Mount Mendota Climbing Wall. Photo by MK Denton

Machtel teaches climbers how to belay. Typically, one hand is the brake and the other the guide.

Machtel teaches climbers how to belay. Typically, one hand is the brake and the other the guide. Photo by MK Denton

A person turns and smiles as she climbs up a wall.

Jillian Prescott enjoys her climb, with the safety of the belay rope. Photo by MK Denton

A man stands talking to a group of people, with a big window in the background.

Machtel demonstrates how to properly use the belay rope while climbing as the class watches. Photo by MK Denton

A person assists too other people on a belay rope.

Ali Mueller (left) teaches Mikayla Siegel (center) and Charlotte VanHecke (right) how to belay. Photo by MK Denton

See more photo stories

Tags: recent sightings, Recreatiion & Wellbeing

You may also like…