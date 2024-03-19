Belaying is what makes climbing safe, with a rope tied to the climber on a gym wall or rock face to catch them if they fall. But it has to be done right, with all the knots tied properly and a skilled partner on the ground. To build the foundation for safe climbing, instructors offer Top Rope Belay Lesson classes at the 32-foot-tall Mount Mendota climbing wall in the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center.



1 Christoper Machtel, a RecWell climbing instructor, teaches climbers how to tie a clove hitch. Photo by MK Denton

2 Climbers practice tying a clove hitch, a knot used to secure a middle section of rope to an object. Photo by MK Denton

3 Mikayla Siegal climbs up the Mount Mendota Climbing Wall. Photo by MK Denton

4 Machtel teaches climbers how to belay. Typically, one hand is the brake and the other the guide. Photo by MK Denton

5 Jillian Prescott enjoys her climb, with the safety of the belay rope. Photo by MK Denton

6 Machtel demonstrates how to properly use the belay rope while climbing as the class watches. Photo by MK Denton

7 Ali Mueller (left) teaches Mikayla Siegel (center) and Charlotte VanHecke (right) how to belay. Photo by MK Denton