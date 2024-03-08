Photo gallery Badgers on the move
Badgers across campus celebrated Active Badger Day on March 7 with more than 20 events, from yoga to bowling, basketball, a food drive and free smoothie samples. Recreation & Wellbeing hosts the event annually to encourage members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison community to be active, get fit and live well.
Colin Lu, a junior, takes part in in Ready, Sett, Bowl, an event hosted by RecWell as part of Active Badger Day.
Groups of middle school students from the Madison area participate in a variety of open play games such as basketball, indoor running and tag with UW–Madison students from the Badgers for Special Olympics student organization.
The event was a partnership between RecWell, Special Olympics Wisconsin and Badgers for Special Olympics.
RecWell ALPs program specialist Lauren Hagedorn (right), along with other RecWell staff members, hands out free Active Badger Day T-shirts to students lined up in the Nicholas Recreation Center lobby.
Surrounded by inspiring artworks, instructor Carla Coleman leads Yoga in the Gallery.