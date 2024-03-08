Badgers across campus celebrated Active Badger Day on March 7 with more than 20 events, from yoga to bowling, basketball, a food drive and free smoothie samples. Recreation & Wellbeing hosts the event annually to encourage members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison community to be active, get fit and live well.



1 Colin Lu, a junior, takes part in in Ready, Sett, Bowl, an event hosted by RecWell as part of Active Badger Day.



2 Groups of middle school students from the Madison area participate in a variety of open play games such as basketball, indoor running and tag with UW–Madison students from the Badgers for Special Olympics student organization. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 The event was a partnership between RecWell, Special Olympics Wisconsin and Badgers for Special Olympics. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 RecWell ALPs program specialist Lauren Hagedorn (right), along with other RecWell staff members, hands out free Active Badger Day T-shirts to students lined up in the Nicholas Recreation Center lobby. Photo by: Bryce Richter