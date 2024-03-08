 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Badgers on the move

March 8, 2024

Badgers across campus celebrated Active Badger Day on March 7 with more than 20 events, from yoga to bowling, basketball, a food drive and free smoothie samples. Recreation & Wellbeing hosts the event annually to encourage members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison community to be active, get fit and live well.

A student extends his arm forward as he throws a bowling ball down the alley of the bowling lanes in Union South.

Colin Lu, a junior, takes part in in Ready, Sett, Bowl, an event hosted by RecWell as part of Active Badger Day.

Middle school students and college students smile as they play a game on the basketball court.

Groups of middle school students from the Madison area participate in a variety of open play games such as basketball, indoor running and tag with UW–Madison students from the Badgers for Special Olympics student organization. Photo by: Bryce Richter

From underneath the basket, a view of a student jumping as she shoots the ball toward the net.

The event was a partnership between RecWell, Special Olympics Wisconsin and Badgers for Special Olympics. Photo by: Bryce Richter

At a long table, students line up to receive free T-shirts as part of Active Badger Day.

RecWell ALPs program specialist Lauren Hagedorn (right), along with other RecWell staff members, hands out free Active Badger Day T-shirts to students lined up in the Nicholas Recreation Center lobby. Photo by: Bryce Richter

An instructor leads a small yoga class in warrior one pose as they stand in an art gallery surrounded by colorful paintings.

Surrounded by inspiring artworks, instructor Carla Coleman leads Yoga in the Gallery. Photo by: Bryce Richter

