When helping to design the new Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center, student representatives on the design team focused on four qualities they wanted the center to include.

They were an emphasis on nature, specific space for wellness, a “one-stop shop” approach and a “welcoming to all” atmosphere, said Allison Dentice, a former RecWell employee who was one of two student representatives on the committee, along with Jackie Elliott. Both were spring 2021 graduates.

All four qualities were on display in the Bakke center at a Sept. 22 grand opening event to thank everyone who helped make it happen. Those attending included Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin as well as donors Jim and Sue Bakke, and Ginny and Mike Conway. Dentice was one of the speakers.

“Where the facility is located is absolutely gorgeous with the lake and the path,” Dentice said. “But, we also focused on this because, in our own experience, and studies back this up, nature and the outdoors really do have an impact on physical and mental health and well-being.”

Story continues after photos

Story, continued

The students on the design committee also favored the wellness suite, where people can focus specifically on wellness.

“That’s where we see the nap pods, the massage rooms, things like that within the building,” she said. “This building really demonstrates how well-being is not just physical.”

Another focus item arose out of the fact that Bakke is on the west side of campus, and not centrally located. So they wanted students to be able to accomplish multiple things on their to-do lists when visiting the Bakke, so that a trip there needs to be worth it, Dentice said.

From this came the idea of a “one-stop shop” offering a wide range of features including cardio, weightlifting, cooking, dancing, sport simulators, mental health and wellness, a rock wall and even a protein shake station.

And of course, they wanted the facility to be welcoming to everyone, with features such as gender-neutral locker rooms. “I know they say, ‘you belong at Bakke’ but we used the locker rooms as a way to make people really believe that saying,” Dentice said.

Now that the center is fully open for the UW-Madison community, Allison knows what she did as an undergraduate will leave a lasting mark on the community for many years to come.

“Ten, 15, 20, 30 years from now, people will continue to use this building. All I can say is that I’m incredibly thankful and honored to have the opportunity to be a part of it,” she said.