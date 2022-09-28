 Skip to main content
Photo gallery A heavenly time at Devil’s Lake

September 28, 2022

On Sept. 24, new University of Wisconsin–Madison transfer students enjoyed a day trip to Devil’s Lake State Park, where they took in stunning views from the park’s 500-foot quartzite bluffs and kayaked on the 360-acre Devil’s Lake. Educators gave lessons on the geographical and Indigenous history of the land. The hungry hikers also enjoyed a cookout in the perfect end to their day. The event was organized by the Transfer Transition Program, which helps transfer students get connected at UW–Madison.

A group of students hike at a state park

New transfer students take in the view while on a trip to Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Three students explore a rock formation at a state park

Students scale the Devil’s Doorway rock formation. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Two students enjoy a view of the landscape from a high bluff

The view was majestic at Devil’s Lake State Park. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Two hawks circle in the sky

Two birds wheel overhead on a foggy, overcast morning. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Two young people share a kayak on a lake

Students take a break from hiking and relax while kayaking on Devil’s Lake. Photo by Colton Mansavage

An educator at a state park shares information with a group of students

Students listen to Susan Johansen-Mayoleth, a Naturalist/Educator at Devil’s Lake State Park. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A large group photo of students at a state park

Students gather for a group photo. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A group of students enjoy food at a cookout

Students and staff from the Transfer Transition Program enjoy a cookout together after a day spent hiking and kayaking. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Students enjoy grilled food together

Transfer students Alice Li and Christa Zhang enjoy food off the grill. Photo by Colton Mansavage

