On Sept. 24, new University of Wisconsin–Madison transfer students enjoyed a day trip to Devil’s Lake State Park, where they took in stunning views from the park’s 500-foot quartzite bluffs and kayaked on the 360-acre Devil’s Lake. Educators gave lessons on the geographical and Indigenous history of the land. The hungry hikers also enjoyed a cookout in the perfect end to their day. The event was organized by the Transfer Transition Program, which helps transfer students get connected at UW–Madison.



1 New transfer students take in the view while on a trip to Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Photo by Colton Mansavage

2 Students scale the Devil’s Doorway rock formation. Photo by Colton Mansavage

3 The view was majestic at Devil’s Lake State Park. Photo by Colton Mansavage

4 Two birds wheel overhead on a foggy, overcast morning. Photo by Colton Mansavage

5 Students take a break from hiking and relax while kayaking on Devil’s Lake. Photo by Colton Mansavage

6 Students listen to Susan Johansen-Mayoleth, a Naturalist/Educator at Devil’s Lake State Park. Photo by Colton Mansavage

7 Students gather for a group photo. Photo by Colton Mansavage

8 Students and staff from the Transfer Transition Program enjoy a cookout together after a day spent hiking and kayaking. Photo by Colton Mansavage

9 Transfer students Alice Li and Christa Zhang enjoy food off the grill. Photo by Colton Mansavage