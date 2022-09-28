Photo gallery A heavenly time at Devil’s Lake
On Sept. 24, new University of Wisconsin–Madison transfer students enjoyed a day trip to Devil’s Lake State Park, where they took in stunning views from the park’s 500-foot quartzite bluffs and kayaked on the 360-acre Devil’s Lake. Educators gave lessons on the geographical and Indigenous history of the land. The hungry hikers also enjoyed a cookout in the perfect end to their day. The event was organized by the Transfer Transition Program, which helps transfer students get connected at UW–Madison.
New transfer students take in the view while on a trip to Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo.
Students scale the Devil’s Doorway rock formation.
The view was majestic at Devil’s Lake State Park.
Two birds wheel overhead on a foggy, overcast morning.
Students take a break from hiking and relax while kayaking on Devil’s Lake.
Students listen to Susan Johansen-Mayoleth, a Naturalist/Educator at Devil’s Lake State Park.
Students gather for a group photo.
Students and staff from the Transfer Transition Program enjoy a cookout together after a day spent hiking and kayaking.
Transfer students Alice Li and Christa Zhang enjoy food off the grill.
Tags: recent sightings, student life