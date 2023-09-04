The Badgers football team and Head Coach Luke Fickell started the new era of Wisconsin football with a 38-17 defeat of the Buffalo Bulls. It was the second hottest game ever played at Camp Randall, with a high temperature of 89. The game featured electric moments from the star running back duo of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, as well as promising plays from new transfers on the team, including quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

The first 7,500 students to the game got free Wisconsin bucket hats, which helped shade them from the hot sun. Additionally, fans and students alike were encouraged to bring two bottles of water with them, and over 125,000 free water bottles were handed out during the game.