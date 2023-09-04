Photo gallery Badgers off to a blazing-hot start
The Badgers football team and Head Coach Luke Fickell started the new era of Wisconsin football with a 38-17 defeat of the Buffalo Bulls. It was the second hottest game ever played at Camp Randall, with a high temperature of 89. The game featured electric moments from the star running back duo of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, as well as promising plays from new transfers on the team, including quarterback Tanner Mordecai.
The first 7,500 students to the game got free Wisconsin bucket hats, which helped shade them from the hot sun. Additionally, fans and students alike were encouraged to bring two bottles of water with them, and over 125,000 free water bottles were handed out during the game.
Wisconsin Head Coach Luke Fickell leads the Wisconsin Badgers football team onto the field for the game.
Members of the UW Marching Band perform before the start of the game.
Wisconsin linebackers C.J. Goetz (98) and Jordan Turner (54) and safety Hunter Wohler (24, at bottom) take down a Buffalo player in the first half.
Wearing bucket hats and staying hydrated, fans in the student section watch the Badgers.
Wisconsin quarter back Tanner Mordecai (8) evades a tackle to make a first down in the second quarter.
Members of the UW Spirit Squad cheer on the team.
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) battles into the end zone for a touchdown at the end of the second quarter.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) sprints into the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
A sea of Wisconsin Badger fans in the student section cheer a third-quarter touchdown.
From left to right, Wisconsin linemen Jordan Turner (60) and Riley Mahlman (71) and defensive end Isaac Townsend (93) hold the line during an extra point kick.
Wisconsin Head Coach Luke Fickell argues with referees about an intentional roughing call against inside linebacker Jordan Turner.
Late afternoon sunlight cast a golden hue on UW–Madison mascot Bucky Badger and fans in the student section.
Badger fans high-five players jogging off the field after the game.
