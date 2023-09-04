 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Badgers off to a blazing-hot start

September 4, 2023

The Badgers football team and Head Coach Luke Fickell started the new era of Wisconsin football with a 38-17 defeat of the Buffalo Bulls. It was the second hottest game ever played at Camp Randall, with a high temperature of 89. The game featured electric moments from the star running back duo of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, as well as promising plays from new transfers on the team, including quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

The first 7,500 students to the game got free Wisconsin bucket hats, which helped shade them from the hot sun. Additionally, fans and students alike were encouraged to bring two bottles of water with them, and over 125,000 free water bottles were handed out during the game.

A man in black pants and sweater vest jogs onto the field with players in red football uniforms.

Wisconsin Head Coach Luke Fickell leads the Wisconsin Badgers football team onto the field for the game. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Four people playing tubas march through the end zone.

Members of the UW Marching Band perform before the start of the game. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Three players in red tackle a player in white.

Wisconsin linebackers C.J. Goetz (98) and Jordan Turner (54) and safety Hunter Wohler (24, at bottom) take down a Buffalo player in the first half. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Students in the stands wear white bucket hats, and some have water bottles.

Wearing bucket hats and staying hydrated, fans in the student section watch the Badgers. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A man in a red football uniform dekes an opposing player and leans backward.

Wisconsin quarter back Tanner Mordecai (8) evades a tackle to make a first down in the second quarter. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Members of the UW Spirit Squad cheer on the team.

Members of the UW Spirit Squad cheer on the team. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A man in a red football uniform dives into the end zone as another tries to hold him back.

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) battles into the end zone for a touchdown at the end of the second quarter. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A man in a red football uniform runs as others try to tackle him.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) sprints into the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Fans in the stands cheer.

A sea of Wisconsin Badger fans in the student section cheer a third-quarter touchdown. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Linemen block the defensive linemen.

From left to right, Wisconsin linemen Jordan Turner (60) and Riley Mahlman (71) and defensive end Isaac Townsend (93) hold the line during an extra point kick. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A man on the sidelines talks with referees in striped shirts.

Wisconsin Head Coach Luke Fickell argues with referees about an intentional roughing call against inside linebacker Jordan Turner. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Mascot Bucky Badger exhorts fans in the stands. A sign reads AreaRed.

Late afternoon sunlight cast a golden hue on UW–Madison mascot Bucky Badger and fans in the student section. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People in the stands lean over to high five players.

Badger fans high-five players jogging off the field after the game. Photo by: Jeff Miller

