Photo gallery At summer youth camps, fun and learning go hand in hand

August 9, 2022

UW–Madison offers a diverse range of summertime activities for young learners from ages 5-18  designed to exercise both the mind and the body. They range from precollege classes to STEM exploations to arts and music camps to sports camps., there’s something for everyone throughout the summer months.

University Communications’ student photography interns Colton Mansavage and Taylor Wolfram  visually captured a sampling of the fun and excitement from this summer’s camps.

Camp coach Brad Williams greets kids arriving for a UW boys' soccer day camp for ages 4 to 13 at the entrance to Goodman Diamond. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Everyone's excited to arrive at boys' soccer day camp. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

A goalie reaches high for a save at the boys soccer camp. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Children enjoy a fun lunchtime moment while participating in a UW boys' soccer day camp. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

At a weeklong Badger Precollege camp to learn about Anime and Japanese culture on July 14, students play ‘Fukuwarai’, a Japanese children’s game where players attempt to place facial features on a drawing while blindfolded.

At a weeklong Badger Precollege camp to learn about Anime and Japanese culture on July 14, students play ‘Fukuwarai’, a Japanese children’s game where players attempt to place facial features on a drawing while blindfolded. Photo by Colton Mansavage

You never know how your ‘Fukuwarai’ drawing will turn out. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A student designs a kimono for a part of the final project in the Badger Precollege camp on Japanese culture. Photo by Colton Mansavage

At a Summer Music Clinic Junior Session, students pack the equipment up as they get ready to head to their next session. Photo by Colton Mansavage

The instructor for the Summer Music Clinic Junior Session class, Corey Whitmore, gives the middle school students a tour of the recording studio. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Duncan, a pianist of 8 years, practices in preparation for recording a song for the final project for Summer Music Clinic. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Middle school students at the Summer Music Clinic Junior Session on June 22 are able to choose different paths based on their interests, such as Band, Choir, Modern Expressions and Orchestra. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Kids at a softball camp for grades 2-8 listen to instructions from UW softball head coach Yvette Healy at Goodman Diamond.

What better way to learn to slide at softball camp than to do it on a splash and slide?

Part of the fun of softball is watching from the dugout, these girls learned at softball camp. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Kids at a softball day camp showed plenty of team spirit. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

The Summer Transitional Enrichment Program, a two-week residential camp, focuses on academic rigor and social-emotional development. Middle School students at a STEP camp make their way from lunch at Dejope Residence Hall to the Microbial Sciences Building to attend classes.

The Summer Transitional Enrichment Program, a two-week residential camp, focuses on academic rigor and social-emotional development. Middle School students at a STEP camp make their way from lunch at Dejope Residence Hall to the Microbial Sciences Building to attend classes. Photo by Colton Mansavage

At a course in the Microbial Sciences Building on Aug. 1, Annette VanVeghel, forensic science instructor, teaches a student, Sabrina, about identifying fibers through a microscope.

At a course in the Microbial Sciences Building on Aug. 1, Annette VanVeghel, forensic science instructor, teaches a student, Sabrina, about identifying fibers through a microscope. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Students in the Engineering Design Challenges class, taught by Linda Malkin, brainstorm ideas for structures for an egg transport designed to keep the egg safe during impact. The class was part of the STEP program.

Students in the Engineering Design Challenges class, taught by Linda Malkin, brainstorm ideas for structures for an egg transport designed to keep the egg safe during impact. The class was part of the STEP program. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Designing structures to keep the egg from breaking in a fall is a time-honored activity in science camps. Photo by Colton Mansavage\

These girls learned a soccer camp lesson: On a hot day, water is a good way to cool off.

There was no shortage of team spirit at soccer camp.

Kids board a school bus to leave at a girls' soccer day camp at Goodman Diamond and University Bay Fields.

