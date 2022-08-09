UW–Madison offers a diverse range of summertime activities for young learners from ages 5-18 designed to exercise both the mind and the body. They range from precollege classes to STEM exploations to arts and music camps to sports camps., there’s something for everyone throughout the summer months.

University Communications’ student photography interns Colton Mansavage and Taylor Wolfram visually captured a sampling of the fun and excitement from this summer’s camps.