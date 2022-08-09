Photo gallery At summer youth camps, fun and learning go hand in hand
UW–Madison offers a diverse range of summertime activities for young learners from ages 5-18 designed to exercise both the mind and the body. They range from precollege classes to STEM exploations to arts and music camps to sports camps., there’s something for everyone throughout the summer months.
University Communications’ student photography interns Colton Mansavage and Taylor Wolfram visually captured a sampling of the fun and excitement from this summer’s camps.
Camp coach Brad Williams greets kids arriving for a UW boys' soccer day camp for ages 4 to 13 at the entrance to Goodman Diamond.
Everyone's excited to arrive at boys' soccer day camp.
A goalie reaches high for a save at the boys soccer camp.
Children enjoy a fun lunchtime moment while participating in a UW boys' soccer day camp.
At a weeklong Badger Precollege camp to learn about Anime and Japanese culture on July 14, students play ‘Fukuwarai’, a Japanese children’s game where players attempt to place facial features on a drawing while blindfolded.
You never know how your ‘Fukuwarai’ drawing will turn out.
A student designs a kimono for a part of the final project in the Badger Precollege camp on Japanese culture.
At a Summer Music Clinic Junior Session, students pack the equipment up as they get ready to head to their next session.
The instructor for the Summer Music Clinic Junior Session class, Corey Whitmore, gives the middle school students a tour of the recording studio.
Duncan, a pianist of 8 years, practices in preparation for recording a song for the final project for Summer Music Clinic.
Middle school students at the Summer Music Clinic Junior Session on June 22 are able to choose different paths based on their interests, such as Band, Choir, Modern Expressions and Orchestra.
Kids at a softball camp for grades 2-8 listen to instructions from UW softball head coach Yvette Healy at Goodman Diamond.
What better way to learn to slide at softball camp than to do it on a splash and slide?
Part of the fun of softball is watching from the dugout, these girls learned at softball camp.
Kids at a softball day camp showed plenty of team spirit.
The Summer Transitional Enrichment Program, a two-week residential camp, focuses on academic rigor and social-emotional development. Middle School students at a STEP camp make their way from lunch at Dejope Residence Hall to the Microbial Sciences Building to attend classes.
At a course in the Microbial Sciences Building on Aug. 1, Annette VanVeghel, forensic science instructor, teaches a student, Sabrina, about identifying fibers through a microscope.
Students in the Engineering Design Challenges class, taught by Linda Malkin, brainstorm ideas for structures for an egg transport designed to keep the egg safe during impact. The class was part of the STEP program.
Designing structures to keep the egg from breaking in a fall is a time-honored activity in science camps.
These girls learned a soccer camp lesson: On a hot day, water is a good way to cool off.
There was no shortage of team spirit at soccer camp.
Kids board a school bus to leave at a girls' soccer day camp at Goodman Diamond and University Bay Fields.
