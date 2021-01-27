Workers used a gantry earlier this month to guide a 15-foot wide painting into place at the Chazen Museum of Art. The 1971 acrylic painting called “Danse Élanse” by artist Jean Dubuffet can now be seen on a wall of the main lobby. It was a gift to the museum by Jerome and Simona Chazen, who the museum is named after. The museum is open by reservation, but drop-in visitors are welcome if occupancy limit allows. The painting is visible through the museum’s front windows.



1 At center, Roger Machin, with Methods & Materials Inc. of Chicago, directs the installation. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 A 16-foot overhead gantry was used to ease the painting into place. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Museum employee Emma Shoer uses an artist's brush to dust the edges of the artwork. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Roger Machin, with Methods & Materials Inc. of Chicago, operates the chains of the gantry. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 The site is prepared by workers wearing face masks and physically distancing. Photo by: Jeff Miller

7 Workers John DeLuca, left, and Ryan Campagna, kept the painting steady. Photo by: Jeff Miller

8 The work was painted in 1974 by Jean Dubuffet, who died in 1985. Photo by: Jeff Miller

