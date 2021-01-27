Photo gallery A big-time installation
Workers used a gantry earlier this month to guide a 15-foot wide painting into place at the Chazen Museum of Art. The 1971 acrylic painting called “Danse Élanse” by artist Jean Dubuffet can now be seen on a wall of the main lobby. It was a gift to the museum by Jerome and Simona Chazen, who the museum is named after. The museum is open by reservation, but drop-in visitors are welcome if occupancy limit allows. The painting is visible through the museum’s front windows.
At center, Roger Machin, with Methods & Materials Inc. of Chicago, directs the installation.
A 16-foot overhead gantry was used to ease the painting into place.
Museum employee Emma Shoer uses an artist's brush to dust the edges of the artwork.
Roger Machin, with Methods & Materials Inc. of Chicago, operates the chains of the gantry.
The site is prepared by workers wearing face masks and physically distancing.
The nearly 15-foot wide painting, "Danse Élance," was a gift to the museum by Jerome and Simona Chazen, who the museum is named after.
Workers John DeLuca, left, and Ryan Campagna, kept the painting steady.
The work was painted in 1974 by Jean Dubuffet, who died in 1985.
During the pandemic, admission to the Chazen is by reservation; drop-in visitors are welcome if occupancy limit allows. The painting is visible through the front windows.