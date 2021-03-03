Remember just a few short weeks ago when campus was buried under more than ten inches of snow and temperatures stubbornly stayed below freezing?

During this time of seasonal rest at the Allen Centennial Garden and Botany Garden, undulating blankets of snow provided critical insulation for resting plants and sheltering wildlife.

As we awake from winter and flirt with the warmer, snow-melting temperatures of early spring, let’s reflect on the found beauty of Mother Nature’s seasonal transitions.

Photographs and text by Jeff Miller