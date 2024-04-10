 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery APIDA Heritage Festival explores cultures

April 10, 2024

Fun and creativity overflowed during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Festival held at the Red Gym at UW–Madison on April 6. The festival was hosted by the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee as the kick-off event for APIDA Heritage Month in April, on the theme of “Ingredients, Identities, and Intersectionality.” Participants enjoyed food, created art projects and practiced calligraphy, among other activities.

Two people sit at a table doing calligraphy and eating.

At left, Rebecca Ho writes her name while at right, Sam Leong practices writing “friend,” a dish, numbers, and her name in calligraphy at the Chinese American Student Association table. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People sit at a table and do calligraphy, with plates of food nearby.

Sophie Zheng, left, and Shreyanshu Dekate enjoy a community meal and practice calligraphy. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman works on an art project as others watch.

At right, first-year student Alyssa Lam designed and printed stickers of whimsical creatures, which she handed out to others. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Plates of food and samples of calligraphy adorn a table.

Plates of food and samples of calligraphy adorn a table. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman hangs a paper ornament on a tree.

At right, undergraduate Natalie Hua hangs wishes from an illuminated tree, which was organized by the Asian American Student Union. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman serves food to other people.

At right, Pamela Cruz is served food from the buffet, which offered a variety of dishes from Asia. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Four people are lined up at a table, making miniature art and talking.

Undergraduates Madison Xiao, Emily Ren, Mandela Leung and Alejandro Hernandez make miniature food out of modeling clay for a community art project. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People gather around a table and make art.

Guests made all sorts of food from the modeling clay. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman smiles and holds up a tiny dragon.

Multicultural Programming Intern Madison Xiao shows off a clay dragon she made for the community art project. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

See more photo stories

Tags: recent sightings, student affairs

You may also like…