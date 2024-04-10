Fun and creativity overflowed during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Festival held at the Red Gym at UW–Madison on April 6. The festival was hosted by the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee as the kick-off event for APIDA Heritage Month in April, on the theme of “Ingredients, Identities, and Intersectionality.” Participants enjoyed food, created art projects and practiced calligraphy, among other activities.



1 At left, Rebecca Ho writes her name while at right, Sam Leong practices writing “friend,” a dish, numbers, and her name in calligraphy at the Chinese American Student Association table. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Sophie Zheng, left, and Shreyanshu Dekate enjoy a community meal and practice calligraphy. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 At right, first-year student Alyssa Lam designed and printed stickers of whimsical creatures, which she handed out to others. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 Plates of food and samples of calligraphy adorn a table. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 At right, undergraduate Natalie Hua hangs wishes from an illuminated tree, which was organized by the Asian American Student Union. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 At right, Pamela Cruz is served food from the buffet, which offered a variety of dishes from Asia. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 Undergraduates Madison Xiao, Emily Ren, Mandela Leung and Alejandro Hernandez make miniature food out of modeling clay for a community art project. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



8 Guests made all sorts of food from the modeling clay. Photo by: Althea Dotzour