Photo gallery Bakke Center a big hit on its first day

April 24, 2023

The Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center impressed students and campus community members, who tried out everything from the Sub-Zero Ice Arena on the first level all the way up to the track on the fourth level.

The Bakke Center features spaces dedicated to supporting wellbeing services — such as the Wolf Teaching kitchen, restorative studios and rooms for massage therapy, peer wellness coaching and meditation — as well as a 25-yard recreational pool, eight multipurpose courts, Sub-Zero Ice Arena, a climbing and bouldering wall, sports simulators, multipurpose studios, an indoor jogging track, a rooftop fitness area and over 29,000 square feet of fitness space. Some of the spaces will open in fall.

Lead donors Jim and Sue Bakke cut the ribbon to the new center with the help of Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. “This is so exciting! I can hardly decide what I would use first,” Sue Bakke said. “The architect just thought of everything.”

A view of the entire Bakke building, with a line of student visible out front.

Students started lining up at 6:45 a.m. for the opening of the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A group of people in matching shirts stand closely, awaiting the opening. Some chat.

RecWell staff laugh and chat while waiting for the opening. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A group of people stand at the entrance to a new building, smiling.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin poses with students in front of the Bakke Center moments before the doors open for its grand opening on April 24. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A group of people stand by a big red ribbon, ready to cut it with scissors.

Chancellor Mnookin and the Bakke family pose for a ribbon cutting photo just before the opening. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A man and woman stand, smiling, after cutting a big red ribbon.

Lead donors Sue and Jim Bakke cut the red ribbon to officially open the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A student walks into the shiny exterior and is greeted by a group of people.

The first student in the door! Jennifer Velikodanov, a graduate student in the School of Pharmacy, is greeted by clapping staff while entering. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People on an upper floor look down on the main floor, crowded with students.

At the upper right balcony, Sue Bakke, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, and Jim Bakke look on as a long line of students make their way into the Bakke's main atrium. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A low view of students' legs as they walk around an exercise area.

Students explore the new strength and conditioning area on the third floor. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Several people run on treadmills as they look at a lake view out a large window.

Students take a first run on the treadmills overlooking University Bay on the fourth floor of the Bakke Center. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A view of the massive center atrium, with four levels looking out onto an open area.

In the main lobby, students move between all four levels of the new Bakke Center on its opening day. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

At center, Elise Vorpahl tries out a slackline with the help of Anna St. Martin while Alex Nonn (left) and Natalia Kwiecien (right) look on in the outdoor fitness area on the third floor.

At center, Elise Vorpahl tries out a slackline with the help of Anna St. Martin while Alex Nonn (left) and Natalia Kwiecien (right) look on in the outdoor fitness area on the third floor. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Several people skate on a brand-new ice surface.

Skaters take to the ice (including undergraduate student and figure skating club member Julia Knutson, at right) in the Sub-Zero Ice Arena. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A person puts hockey skates back on a shelf in a room filled with shelves of hockey skates.

Undergraduate Jocelyn Ng puts away hockey skates, for use on the Sub-Zero Ice Arena. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A group of people walk through some wellness rooms, inspecting the equipment.

Visitors smile with excitement as they get a sneak peek of the Bakke wellness facilities, including the massage studios and rooms shown here and other rooms that will soon hold nap pods. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A person wearing red lifts a barbell.

A student lifts weights in the fitness area. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A man shoots a basket in a vast basketball court, with a shiny new hardwood floor.

Ben Abrams shoots baskets in one of the Bakke's eight multipurpose courts. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A man sits on a piece of exercise equipment with big windows in the background.

At center, Joshua Reindl does a reverse sled pull at the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

