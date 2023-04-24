Photo gallery Bakke Center a big hit on its first day
The Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center impressed students and campus community members, who tried out everything from the Sub-Zero Ice Arena on the first level all the way up to the track on the fourth level.
The Bakke Center features spaces dedicated to supporting wellbeing services — such as the Wolf Teaching kitchen, restorative studios and rooms for massage therapy, peer wellness coaching and meditation — as well as a 25-yard recreational pool, eight multipurpose courts, Sub-Zero Ice Arena, a climbing and bouldering wall, sports simulators, multipurpose studios, an indoor jogging track, a rooftop fitness area and over 29,000 square feet of fitness space. Some of the spaces will open in fall.
Lead donors Jim and Sue Bakke cut the ribbon to the new center with the help of Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. “This is so exciting! I can hardly decide what I would use first,” Sue Bakke said. “The architect just thought of everything.”
Students started lining up at 6:45 a.m. for the opening of the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center
RecWell staff laugh and chat while waiting for the opening.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin poses with students in front of the Bakke Center moments before the doors open for its grand opening on April 24.
Chancellor Mnookin and the Bakke family pose for a ribbon cutting photo just before the opening.
Lead donors Sue and Jim Bakke cut the red ribbon to officially open the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center.
The first student in the door! Jennifer Velikodanov, a graduate student in the School of Pharmacy, is greeted by clapping staff while entering.
At the upper right balcony, Sue Bakke, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, and Jim Bakke look on as a long line of students make their way into the Bakke's main atrium.
Students explore the new strength and conditioning area on the third floor.
Students take a first run on the treadmills overlooking University Bay on the fourth floor of the Bakke Center.
In the main lobby, students move between all four levels of the new Bakke Center on its opening day.
At center, Elise Vorpahl tries out a slackline with the help of Anna St. Martin while Alex Nonn (left) and Natalia Kwiecien (right) look on in the outdoor fitness area on the third floor.
Skaters take to the ice (including undergraduate student and figure skating club member Julia Knutson, at right) in the Sub-Zero Ice Arena.
Undergraduate Jocelyn Ng puts away hockey skates, for use on the Sub-Zero Ice Arena.
Visitors smile with excitement as they get a sneak peek of the Bakke wellness facilities, including the massage studios and rooms shown here and other rooms that will soon hold nap pods.
A student lifts weights in the fitness area.
Ben Abrams shoots baskets in one of the Bakke's eight multipurpose courts.
At center, Joshua Reindl does a reverse sled pull at the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center.
