Students enjoyed everything from a community weaving project to answering trivia questions to making bookmarks at the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Festival on April 1, held at the Multicultural Student Center in the Red Gym. The festival was organized by the APDIA Heritage Month Planning Committee and hosted by the APIDA Student Center, part of the Multicultural Student Center. It kicks off a series of activities honoring Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Month.



1 APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee members (left to right) Rachel Nguyen and Juliet Chang and APIDA Student Center Programming Intern Maggie Konig (center) capture the moment at a photo station. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 UW students Amal Khan (right) and Simar Garcha (left) use a loom and thread to take part in a community weaving project. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 UW alum Chee Meng Xiong uses thread and a loom to take part in a community weaving project. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 UW student Emily Kurtin (center) speaks with students at a Japanese Student Association information table. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Hmong American Student Association officers Hailey Xiong (right) and Elleana Moua (center) talk with students at their information table. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Students enjoy an impromptu card game. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 UW students Shrey Dekate (left) and Rachel Nguyen (right) use tie-dye inks to decorate t-shirts. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Students use brushes and ink to write on bookmarks. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Members of the Sigma Psi Zeta Sorority (left to right) Adella Ya, Zoe Guderyon and Daisy Hong ask students trivia questions and hand out prizes at their student organization table. Photo by: Bryce Richter