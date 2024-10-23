Last week, University of Wisconsin–Madison students and researchers and members of the broader Madison community heard firsthand the importance of local journalism, especially when it comes to climate coverage.

From Oct. 14-16, Great Lakes climate solutions reporter Isabelle “Izzy” Ross visited journalism classes, met with experts in clean energy and learned about Madison’s (and arguably the world’s) most studied lake, Lake Mendota. As this semester’s Sharon Dunwoody Science Journalist in Residence, Ross shared insight into her work as a reporter for both a Northern Michigan radio station, Interlochen Public Radio, and Grist, a digital climate solutions magazine with a national audience.

On October 15 during the Wisconsin Science Festival, she gave a public talk at a flash talk-art fusion event, Big Ideas for Busy People: Fields of Wonder. Whether she was on stage at the Majestic Theatre, in the middle of Lake Mendota, or fielding questions in a room full of public affairs and journalism students, Ross shared the importance and value of building trust with the community you report in and for.