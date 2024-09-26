Photo gallery Maraniss shares insights with journalism class
Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalist and bestselling author David Maraniss answered questions from students and shared insights from his career during a Feature Storytelling class at College Library on Wednesday. Maraniss is this fall’s Sharon Dunwoody Journalist in Residence at UW–Madison, connecting with UW–Madison community members at a series of events Sept. 25-27. As part of that, he also spoke to a crowd about about 100 at a public event at the DeLuca Forum in the Discovery Building on Wednesday night.
Washington Post writer and best-selling author David Maraniss talks with students during a Feature Storytelling class session taught by Stacy Forster Benedict in the School of Journalism and held in College Library.
Student Maeghan Chase asks Maraniss a question.
Maraniss provided students with advice and feedback on their projects while sharing stories from his career.
Students listen as Maraniss talks.
In addition to meeting with the journalism class, Maraniss connected with the UW community in a series of events and talks.