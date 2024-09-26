Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalist and bestselling author David Maraniss answered questions from students and shared insights from his career during a Feature Storytelling class at College Library on Wednesday. Maraniss is this fall’s Sharon Dunwoody Journalist in Residence at UW–Madison, connecting with UW–Madison community members at a series of events Sept. 25-27. As part of that, he also spoke to a crowd about about 100 at a public event at the DeLuca Forum in the Discovery Building on Wednesday night.



1 Washington Post writer and best-selling author David Maraniss talks with students during a Feature Storytelling class session taught by Stacy Forster Benedict in the School of Journalism and held in College Library. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 Student Maeghan Chase asks Maraniss a question. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 Maraniss provided students with advice and feedback on their projects while sharing stories from his career. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 Students listen as Maraniss talks. Photo by: Bryce Richter

5 In addition to meeting with the journalism class, Maraniss connected with the UW community in a series of events and talks. Photo by: Bryce Richter