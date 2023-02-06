Photo gallery Double the fun at the Lunar New Year
Students celebrated the Lunar New Year at two different events on campus on Feb. 4, with lion dancers, performances, food and lots of smiles. One celebration was held by the Chinese American Student Association (CHASA) in Union South’s Varsity Hall and a second, known in Vietnamese culture as Tết Nguyên Đán, by the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) in the Memorial Union’s Great Hall. The Lunar New Year on Jan. 22 marked the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac and the Year of the Cat in the Vietnamese zodiac.
Members of the UW–Madison Vietnamese Student Association Dance Team dance at the Memorial Union Great Hall.
Members of KASPER, a UW–Madison student K-pop and hip-hop dance crew, perform during the VSA celebration.
Lion dancers from the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association (of Madison) move through the crowd at the VSA celebration.
A refreshing dessert drink, called Che Thai, was sipped during the VSA celebration.
From left to right, first-year students Emily Mei, Rachel Hong, Priscilla Louey and Anna Chen react to a lion dancer from the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association at the VSA celebration.
Students and guests pose for a large group photo in the Memorial Union’s Great Hall.
Members of KASPER, a UW–Madison student K-pop and hip-hop dance crew, perform at the Chinese American Student Association celebration in Union South’s Varsity Hall.
CHASA interns perform a dance at Varsity Hall.
Members of VIVID, a UW–Madison student K-pop and hip-hop dance group, perform during the CHASA celebration.
Audience members react as one of several lion dancers from the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association (of Madison) winds through the crowd during the CHASA celebration.
Members of the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association (of Madison) perform a lion dance at Varsity Hall.
Pictured clockwise from upper left, Saswat Nayak, Jianping Li, Byung Uk Park, Lisa Je and Srija Chakraborty pose for a group photo during the CHASA celebration.
Traditional Chinese food is served to students and guests at Varsity Hall.
A crossword puzzle and other themed-decorations adorn a table during the CHASA celebration.
