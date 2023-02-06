Students celebrated the Lunar New Year at two different events on campus on Feb. 4, with lion dancers, performances, food and lots of smiles. One celebration was held by the Chinese American Student Association (CHASA) in Union South’s Varsity Hall and a second, known in Vietnamese culture as Tết Nguyên Đán, by the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) in the Memorial Union’s Great Hall. The Lunar New Year on Jan. 22 marked the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac and the Year of the Cat in the Vietnamese zodiac.