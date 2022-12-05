Glass artist Machiko Ito visited the University of Wisconsin–Madison Nov. 9 to Dec. 3 as a fall 2022 artist in residence. While on campus, she met with students and gave a public demonstration of her process. Machiko Ito delicately crochets and weaves industrial fiberglass strands into both abstract and familiar shapes.

Machiko Ito came to campus through the International Visiting Artist Program, part of UW’s Division of the Arts. Since 2019, the program has sought to bring artists to campus who would not otherwise be able to share their work in the United States, prioritizing those from less developed countries, of marginalized identities or who provide a unique perspective to their field.