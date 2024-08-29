New UW–Madison faculty members and their families met new colleagues, were welcomed by leadership and enjoyed brats and burgers at the annual new faculty picnic hosted by Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin on the grounds of Olin House Wednesday. Many of the faculty members had recently moved to Madison, and they were treated to a nearly perfect summer day. Andrea Buhler Wasmann, an assistant professor of human development & family studies, says she loves that the city is surrounded by water, like her hometown, Miami. “I’ve already gone swimming and boating on Lake Monona, and I live right on Lake Mendota,” she said.
New faculty and their family and friends along with campus leaders enjoy the picnic. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Chancellor Mnookin and husband Joshua Foa Dienstag, at left, greet guests. Photo: Althea Dotzour
From left to right, Mallika Nocco, assistant professor in the Department of Biological Systems Engineering, gives her contact information to Hasmeena Kathuria, director of the Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention at the School of Medicine and Public Health, during the picnic. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Bucky Badger greets new faculty member Alison Rollins, assistant professor of English, and her partner Nate Marshall and baby. Photo: Althea Dotzour
At the picnic, children are entertained with bubbles on the lawn. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Chancellor Mnookin (standing) laughs with Olin House staff members (left to right) Abby Williams, Caroline Grindrod, and Amanda Chastan, student staff. Photo: Althea Dotzour
At center, Quentin Dudley, assistant professor of chemical engineering, speaks with Joshua Foa Dienstag while one of his four children pets Plato the dog. Photo: Althea Dotzour
At center, Eric Wilcots, dean of the UW–Madison College of Letters & Science, and his wife, Peg Wilcots, left, talk with new faculty member Julia Horn, assistant professor of classical and near eastern studies, and her family. Photo: Althea Dotzour
From left to right, 2.5-year-old Joyce Wang and 5-year-old Grace Wang check out the yard toys during the picnic. Photo: Althea Dotzour
From left to right, Xiuyuan Mi, Anna Julia Cooper Fellow in Asian languages and cultures, and Yang Li, Anna Julia Cooper Postdoctoral Fellow in history, pose for a photo at the picnic. The two met once about 10 years ago and are now reconnecting. Both recently moved to Madison from the East Coast — Mi from Philadelphia, and Li from Princeton, New Jersey. “I feel that (Madison) is a really walkable city, which I love,” Li said, adding that she’s looking forward to the snow and ice she’s heard so much about. Photo: Althea Dotzour
At center, Fran Vavrus, vice provost and dean of UW–Madison’s International Division, talks with new faculty at the picnic. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Many new faculty members — and their families — met new friends at the picnic. Photo: Althea Dotzour
At right, Xiao Kuang, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, poses for a photo with his wife and 5-year-old son, Eric. Kuang said he feels welcomed and supported as a new faculty member. “I have had a chance to learn a lot about what’s ahead,” he said. “I feel very positive and excited about the journey.” Photo: Althea Dotzour
