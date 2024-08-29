New UW–Madison faculty members and their families met new colleagues, were welcomed by leadership and enjoyed brats and burgers at the annual new faculty picnic hosted by Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin on the grounds of Olin House Wednesday. Many of the faculty members had recently moved to Madison, and they were treated to a nearly perfect summer day. Andrea Buhler Wasmann, an assistant professor of human development & family studies, says she loves that the city is surrounded by water, like her hometown, Miami. “I’ve already gone swimming and boating on Lake Monona, and I live right on Lake Mendota,” she said.