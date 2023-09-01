On Wednesday, new members of the University of Wisconsin’s faculty, along with their families and friends, came to Olin House for a reception and picnic hosted by Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, an annual tradition that gives new faculty members an opportunity to make connections with one another and with university leaders ahead of the new academic year. In all, 150 new faculty and university leaders mixed and mingled and shared a meal under the tents on the Olin House lawn.



1 Chancellor Mnookin with new assistant professors of philosophy Alex Roberts (second from right), Annina Loets (third from right), Aja Watkins (foreground left of center) and Watkin's partner, Stephen Loder. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Campus leaders, faculty, family and friends gathered at the chancellor's residence. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 At the new faculty reception, Rahul Chatterjee (left), assistant professor of computer science, talks with Tamkinat Rauf (far right), an Anna Julia Cooper Postdoctoral Fellow in sociology who is on a pathway to become an assistant professor in fall 2024, and Rauf's husband, John Lee. Also present were several Anna Julia Cooper Postdoctoral Fellows, members of a faculty diversity initiative led by the Office of the Provost. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 More than 150 UW–Madison leaders, new faculty and their family and friends enjoy a reception and picnic hosted by Chancellor Mnookin on the grounds of Olin House. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 At center, Steven Hall, assistant professor of agronomy and horticulture, talks with other faculty members. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Lynne Christenson reacts as her daughter Nira Mehta blows bubbles. Christenson's husband, Kavi Mehta, is a new assistant professor of comparative biosciences. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 Juan Fernandez (left of center), an Anna Julia Cooper Postdoctoral Fellow in history who is on a pathway to become an assistant professor in Fall 2024, and his partner, James Nagy (right of center), talk with Chancellor Mnookin. Photo by: Jeff Miller