Visitors got to tour art studios, meet student artists and get a behind-the-scenes look at how art is created during UW–Madison’s annual Open Studio Day on Nov. 4. Demonstrations in the Art Lofts Building and the 6th and 7th floors of the Humanities Building included glass blowing, screen printing and sculpting.



1 Hannah Schelb, a graduate ceramic and sculpture artist and lecturer, interacts with one of her modular ceramic pieces.

2 Two porcelain teapots created by Hannah Schelb are pictured.

3 Lucas Fitzpatrick, a student in the Glass Department, shows how to create glass art.

4 Students Lucas Fitzpatrick, Abdullah Alfawaz, and Leon Yap create a blown glass piece.

5 Kate Flake, an MFA graduate candidate, demos a paper-making process with Maggie Hinterthuer (left).

6 Flake demos the paper-making process to Maggie Hinterthuer (left) and Brynn Hinterthuer.

7 Flake demonstrates a paper-making process.

8 Art student Kaylee Herrmann demonstrates screen printing to a visitor.

9 Herrmann (right) and MFA graduate candidate Jackelin Espinosa Moyotl (center) talk to a visitor about the screen printing process.

10 Herrmann demonstrates a screen printing process.