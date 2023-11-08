 Skip to main content
November 8, 2023

Visitors got to tour art studios, meet student artists and get a behind-the-scenes look at how art is created during UW–Madison’s annual Open Studio Day on Nov. 4.  Demonstrations in the Art Lofts Building and the 6th and 7th floors of the Humanities Building included glass blowing, screen printing and sculpting.

 

A woman touches a sculpture as she explains it.

Hannah Schelb, a graduate ceramic and sculpture artist and lecturer, interacts with one of her modular ceramic pieces.

Two porcelain teapots created by Hannah Schelb are pictured.

A man works with a glass instrument.

Lucas Fitzpatrick, a student in the Glass Department, shows how to create glass art.

Students work with machinery at a work bench.

Students Lucas Fitzpatrick, Abdullah Alfawaz, and Leon Yap create a blown glass piece.

Kate Flake, an MFA graduate candidate, demos a paper-making process with Maggie Hinterthuer (left).

Several people work around a table.

Flake demos the paper-making process to Maggie Hinterthuer (left) and Brynn Hinterthuer.

Flake demonstrates a paper-making process.

A person operates a screen-printing machine.

Art student Kaylee Herrmann demonstrates screen printing to a visitor.

Herrmann (right) and MFA graduate candidate Jackelin Espinosa Moyotl (center) talk to a visitor about the screen printing process.

A person draws on a screen printing machine.

Herrmann demonstrates a screen printing process.

Tags: arts, recent sightings

